Chocolate Love A Fair

  • Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks
ben & jerry's ice cream and tony's chocoloney chocolate
Photograph: Supplied
Ben & Jerry's and Tony's Chocoloney are partnering up to offer free treats (including tattoos) to raise awareness for an issue close to their hearts

To announce their partnership and mutual commitment to the ethical production of treats, Ben & Jerry’s and Tony’s Chocolonely are hosting a weekend of giveaways, games and free tattoos (you read that right) at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal. 

The sugar-fuelled celebrations are taking place to raise awareness for the issues of modern slavery and child labour: atrocities which are particularly rife in the chocolate industry, and which both brands are committed to fighting against.

From 11am to 7pm on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26, Sydneysiders can visit the Ben & Jerry’s and Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Love A-Fair pop-up to score free tasty treats and learn more about unethical practices in the chocolate industry, as well as the measures that consumers can take to oppose them. Festivities at the Chocolate Love A-Fair will include a mini golf course designed to educate participants about the chocolate industry, a chocolate wheel (people have the opportunity to win a year’s supply of ice cream) and – crucially – a pop-up tattoo parlour offering free tattoos. 

If you’re keen to get inked, you’ll need to book in for your free tattoo over here. Otherwise, if you’re just in it for the sweet treats, swing by any time.

It’s a good weekend to be in Sydney’s CBD, with DanceRites – Australia’s only national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups – taking over the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House. Load up on sugar then head around the harbour to catch an incredible dance spectacular.


Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
events.humanitix.com/ben-and-jerrys-x-tony-s-chocolonely
Address:
Overseas Passenger Terminal
130
Argyle Street
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
11am

Dates and times

