Update: Due to extreme weather, this Christmas Winter Wonderland extravaganza will be postponed to run from July 8 to July 17.

Winter and Christmas traditionally go hand-in-hand, with Yuletide markets in the Northern Hemisphere well known for their chilly whimsy. It is a bit of a sore point for all of us Down Under that Christmastime falls when our world is hot and a wee bit sticky, which is why Christmas in July can be such a, as they say, ‘a vibe’. This July, joining the Tinseltown pop-up bar and the Ultimate Christmas in July Market at the EQ, the Entertainment Quarter will be taken over by a Christmas Winter Wonderland festival that will be going down for 10 days from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 17.

Kicking off just in time for the first week of the school holidays, this Christmas Wonderland experience will be full of family friendly activities and Santa magic, with visitors able to send letters to Mr Claus in the North Pole, go to Santa’s Grotto, hop on board the Santa express, and go on numerous wild rides and amusement activities in the carnival coined ‘Santa’s Workshop’.

On top of all the Santa-themed moments up for grabs, little (and big) attendees can also expect to ice skate on a glittering rink, play putt-putt golf, make an actual snowman in their snow play area, and slide down their real life ice slide. If you do want to partake in the ice skating bonanza, you will need to book in advance, which you can do right here.

Adults can also get down on the wintery fun with numerous food trucks, mulled wine, plentiful Instagrammable festive activities, and the Neuva Sangria Snow Bar, that specialises in, as the name suggests – sangria snow cones.

Open daily from midday, entry to the Winter Wonderland is totally free, but you will need to buy tickets to the Show Ring, which is $10 for every child aged between 4 and 14, and $16 per adult (which is everyone aged 15 and up). Kids aged 3 and under can come in free. Plus, all kids get a Santa Sack on arrival. Pretty nifty.

To learn more about this early festive season, you can check out their Facebook page, while if you want to book yourself tickets and ride tokens in advance, you can by clicking right here.

Tis’ the season folks!

