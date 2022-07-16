Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Christmas Winter Wonderland at the EQ

  • Things to do
  • The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
  1. A child sits on a carnival ride at a winter festival
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A family picks up Christmas paraphernalia at a Christmas winter market
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A wintery Christmas fantasyland is taking over the EQ

Update: Due to extreme weather, this Christmas Winter Wonderland extravaganza will be postponed to run from July 8 to July 17. 

Winter and Christmas traditionally go hand-in-hand, with Yuletide markets in the Northern Hemisphere well known for their chilly whimsy. It is a bit of a sore point for all of us Down Under that Christmastime falls when our world is hot and a wee bit sticky, which is why Christmas in July can be such a, as they say, ‘a vibe’. This July, joining the Tinseltown pop-up bar and the Ultimate Christmas in July Market at the EQ, the Entertainment Quarter will be taken over by a Christmas Winter Wonderland festival that will be going down for 10 days from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 17. 

Kicking off just in time for the first week of the school holidays, this Christmas Wonderland experience will be full of family friendly activities and Santa magic, with visitors able to send letters to Mr Claus in the North Pole, go to Santa’s Grotto, hop on board the Santa express, and go on numerous wild rides and amusement activities in the carnival coined ‘Santa’s Workshop’. 

On top of all the Santa-themed moments up for grabs, little (and big) attendees can also expect to ice skate on a glittering rink, play putt-putt golf, make an actual snowman in their snow play area, and slide down their real life ice slide. If you do want to partake in the ice skating bonanza, you will need to book in advance, which you can do right here.

Adults can also get down on the wintery fun with numerous food trucks, mulled wine, plentiful Instagrammable festive activities, and the Neuva Sangria Snow Bar, that specialises in, as the name suggests – sangria snow cones. 

Open daily from midday, entry to the Winter Wonderland is totally free, but you will need to buy tickets to the Show Ring, which is $10 for every child aged between 4 and 14, and $16 per adult (which is everyone aged 15 and up). Kids aged 3 and under can come in free. Plus, all kids get a Santa Sack on arrival. Pretty nifty. 

To learn more about this early festive season, you can check out their Facebook page, while if you want to book yourself tickets and ride tokens in advance, you can by clicking right here.

Tis’ the season folks! 

Want more wintery fun for kids? Check out our guide to the winter holidays.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
christmaswinterwonderland.com.au/
Address:
The Entertainment Quarter
122 Lang Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Noon-10pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.