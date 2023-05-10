Time Out says

If your mum is not like other mums, if she's a cool mum (if you know, you know), then you may consider mixing up your Mother’s Day celebrations and hitting up Yulli’s Brews for an evening of craft beer and ceramics. If you ask us, this is a winning combination.

If you and your ma are partial to a wee brew and sculpt, then Craft & Create is the event for you. It's not on Mother's Day itself – it's at 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 10. That's when the clay gods from Klaypots Studios will be taking up residence in the cavernous halls of Yulli’s Brews in Alexandria, for a couple of hours. With them on your side, you’ll be guided along every step of a clay-making journey.

You’ll get to keep the pieces you make, and at the end of the night your favourite ceramic babies will be collected, glazed, fired – and then returned to the brewery for you to pick up later. Good things take time.

On top of all the clay action, you’ll also get to throw back some frosty schooners brewed on-site. Your mum will get a free ‘Mum’s Mango Pale Ale’, just for being her. But also, fear not: if craft beer isn’t her drink of choice, she can also get around the variety of wines. Nobody will go thirsty.

Tickets cost $80 per person – that includes a welcome bev on arrival, the two-hour workshop, the firing of your clay children, and entry into a raffle (prizes include a wheel-throwing pottery class for two at Klaypots Studio in Crows Nest, a big case of Yulli’s beer, and 50 bucks for you to spend at the brewery, any time you please).

If you’re keen to treat your craft-beer loving mum this Mother’s Day, look no further. This one looks pretty cute.

You can buy tickets here.

