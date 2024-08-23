While it’s an understatement to say that we’re well known here in the land Down Under for our kangaroos, there are also so many more incredible critters and creatures to be marvelled at. International award-winning photographer Dale Bremmer got up close and personal with hundreds of Aussie creatures, and let’s just say that as the home of some of the world’s deadliest creatures, Dale, we thank you for your services.

The hyper close-ups already give us a good look at animals we may never have the pleasure of viewing in the wild, but The Australian Museum and AGB Creative went ahead and projected the images on towering screens for an unreal immersive experience. After a wildly popular season of Jurassic World: The Exhibition in late 2023, the Superluna Pavilion at Sydney Olympic Park, in all its 3 000 hectares of glory, is ready to put on another show that is nothing short of bangin’.

While you’re learning about all things Aussie fauna, the exhibition also explores conservation and habitats. In addition to the Creatures Gallery, there will be videos where you get to meet zoologists, caretakers and scientists. The Wild Walk will let you feel leaves rustle and water ripple right under your feet, while the AR Booth will snap a selfie of you with a visual animal friend and put you in touch with your favourite conservation organisations.

Tickets to Creature of Australia are on sale now and you can grab them right here. They start at $28 per child and $39 per adult. The show at the Fever (Superluna) Pavilion, Sydney Olympic Park is taking place from July 5 through to August 23.

