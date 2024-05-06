Winter is fast approaching. The nights are drawing in, the ocean's getting cooler, and rooftop bars are being replaced by cosy pubs on our weekend hit lists. Sydney in winter isn’t all that bad, and one particularly beautiful thing about the colder months in the Harbour City is the spectacular splashes that punctuate the ocean thanks to the annual whale migration. Keen to catch a sight of one of the ocean’s gentle giants? You don't even need to book a whale-watching boat ride, you can watch them from the coast. Read on.

When is whale-watching season in Sydney?

Whale-watching season in Sydney runs from May until late July, and again from August until November. The whales of NSW begin to make their journey north in May (humpbacks begin passing Sydney from mid-May), with peak whale-watching season in NSW being between June and July.

If you don’t get the chance to spot a whale as they head up the coast, you can catch the mothers and calves on their southbound journey between August and November. During their northbound migration, the whales travel closer to the coast, so it’s worth getting in early.

What is the best time for whale watching in Sydney?

Opinions on the best time to see whales in Sydney vary, with some experts claiming that whales are more active early in the morning, and others stating that you’re more likely to spot the breaching creatures between 11am and 3pm (though this might be more due to visibility, as these are the hours when the sun is directly overhead). Since the ocean in Sydney is often calmer in the mornings, you might be more likely to spot the whales splashing around before the afternoon turns the ocean more choppy.

Where to go whale watching in Sydney?

During whale-watching season (particularly around the last week of June and the first week of July), if you spend enough time on any eastern-facing Sydney beach or clifftop, you’ll likely spot a whale or two splashing around in the Big Blue. The best places to see whales in Sydney include Ben Buckler at the northern end of Bondi, along the Barrenjoey Lighthouse walk and Manly’s North Head. You can read our full list of the best whale-watching spots in Sydney, here.

Which whales can you see from Sydney?

Most of the whales you’ll see from Sydney’s coastline are humpback whales. Good news is that humpback whale populations are actually on the up. But you could also spot blue whales, minkies and even orcas (killer whales).

How much is it to go whale watching in Sydney?

While there are plenty of places along the NSW coast where you can spot whales for free, if you’re keen to get up close and personal, you might want to book in for a whale watching tour, such as this one. The rules around these are implemented in order to minimise disruption to the whales, but it’s possible (and common) to find yourself mere metres away from these majestic giants of the sea. Sydney’s whale-watching tours generally start at around $70 for an adult pass.

Which month is the best for whale watching in Sydney?

While theoretically you can spot migrating whales from Sydney from May (usually mid-May) through July and again from August until November, you’re most likely to catch sight around the last week of June and the first few weeks of July.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Out of the Blue Adventures, Ballina

Where are the very best places for whale watching across NSW?

Luckily for us here in Sydney, our long stretches of coastline make it possible to whale watch right here in the city. But if you want an even more impressive whale-watching experience in NSW, you might want to head further afield. From the eastern-most point in Australia (the headland above Wategos Beach at Byron Bay), you can catch a pretty incredible view, and the 9-kilometre coastal walk at Port Macquarie is known for its excellent views of the annual migration. If you want to get in early, head south to Shoalhaven where you’ll catch the whales on an earlier stretch of their journey – Seven Mile Beach is a good place to start.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do and travel inspo, straight to your inbox.

ALSO RECOMMENDED:

Not sure where to start? These are Sydney’s best beaches.

Want to whale watch without crowds? Check out these secret coastal walks in the city.

Keen for more natural beauty? These natural wonders are close to Sydney.