Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Creatures of the Ice Age

  • Things to do
  • Sydney Zoo, Bungarribee
  1. People pose in front of a mammoth
    Photograph: Sydney Zoo
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Kids smile in front of a giant sloth
    Photograph: Sydney Zoo
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Get up close to woolly mammoths, ice skate and see animals IRL at this chillingly cool experience

Sydneysiders are probably aware it’s winter right now, but what they may not be aware of is that in the midst of this chilly season, the Ice Age has quietly arrived at Sydney Zoo.

Obviously, things are still quite (troublingly) hot and the actual Ice Age hasn’t actually been in Sydney for about 20,000 years. But if you’ve always wanted to get up close to a woolly mammoth and sabre-toothed tiger (in a totally safe and not weird sci-fi kinda way), this could be your chance. 

Running from right now until August 6, this month-long activation is bringing a host of frosty festivities to Sydney Zoo in Eastern Creek. You’ll get the chance to see models of gigantic and moving prehistoric creatures up close, including the likes of a woolly rhino and glyptodon (an extinct armadillo-like creature for those in the back), and be able to draw comparisons between them and their living descendants at the zoo. 

On theme with the whole ‘Ice Age’ thing, you’ll also get the chance to go ice skating on a resident rink, head down to the pop-up ‘Ice Walk’ with a map in hand to find all the ancient cold-dwelling beasts yourself, and have a meet, greet and photo sesh with the two-metre tall Abominable Snowman (not a drill, apparently). There will also be plentiful kids rides that you can take a spin on after all the animal-viewing and icy-perusing, with the ‘fantasy flyer’ and ‘go gator coaster’ both on the menu. 

If you (or your small associates) still want/ need to be entertained, you can head down to the Craft Village to create your own custom snow globe. It’s all looking like a mightily cool time. 

Running at the perfect time for the winter school holidays, tickets to Creatures of the Ice Age are free with your Sydney Zoo entry pass, and all kids tickets cost $19.99. 

You can book yourself in by clicking right here. 

Want more cool stuff to do with kids? Here's our guide to the best things to do in Sydney these school holidays, and then take them with you to one of the city's best kid friendly pubs. 

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
sydneyzoo.com/ice-age/
Address:
Sydney Zoo
700
Great Western Highway
Bungarribee
Sydney
2767
Price:
Free (with ticket)
Opening hours:
9am-5pm every day

Dates and times

9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
9:00 amSydney Zoo Free (with ticket)
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.