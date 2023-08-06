Time Out says

Sydneysiders are probably aware it’s winter right now, but what they may not be aware of is that in the midst of this chilly season, the Ice Age has quietly arrived at Sydney Zoo.

Obviously, things are still quite (troublingly) hot and the actual Ice Age hasn’t actually been in Sydney for about 20,000 years. But if you’ve always wanted to get up close to a woolly mammoth and sabre-toothed tiger (in a totally safe and not weird sci-fi kinda way), this could be your chance.

Running from right now until August 6, this month-long activation is bringing a host of frosty festivities to Sydney Zoo in Eastern Creek. You’ll get the chance to see models of gigantic and moving prehistoric creatures up close, including the likes of a woolly rhino and glyptodon (an extinct armadillo-like creature for those in the back), and be able to draw comparisons between them and their living descendants at the zoo.

On theme with the whole ‘Ice Age’ thing, you’ll also get the chance to go ice skating on a resident rink, head down to the pop-up ‘Ice Walk’ with a map in hand to find all the ancient cold-dwelling beasts yourself, and have a meet, greet and photo sesh with the two-metre tall Abominable Snowman (not a drill, apparently). There will also be plentiful kids rides that you can take a spin on after all the animal-viewing and icy-perusing, with the ‘fantasy flyer’ and ‘go gator coaster’ both on the menu.

If you (or your small associates) still want/ need to be entertained, you can head down to the Craft Village to create your own custom snow globe. It’s all looking like a mightily cool time.

Running at the perfect time for the winter school holidays, tickets to Creatures of the Ice Age are free with your Sydney Zoo entry pass, and all kids tickets cost $19.99.

You can book yourself in by clicking right here.