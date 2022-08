Go here for: the retro truck in the beer garden

How do we list the ways in which we love the Salisbury? Is it the generous portions and two for one deals? Could be. Is it the comfy leather banquette seating, or the beer garden with outdoor bar? Primarily, we adore the Salisbury because of the super fun bright red car in the middle of the beer garden that is sure to keep the kids happy while they run around burning off those pink fire engines.