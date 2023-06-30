Time Out says

The unforgettable Sydney WorldPride may be over, but the need to celebrate love, acceptance and pride remains as relevant as ever. Get ready to paint the town rainbow on Friday, June 30, when the Darlo Big Night Out takes over the local ‘Gaybourhood’ to mark the end of Pride Month.

An initiative of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Darlinghurst Business Partnership, the Darlo Big Night Out is all part of a mission to re-energise Oxford Street and encourage the local community to come out, celebrate and support LGBTQIA+ businesses and artists. Because vibrant queer venues are not just hangouts, but important safe spaces of self-expression and community connection.

Starting early? Kweens of Comedy’s Pride Edition brings a showcase of diverse comic styles to Ginger’s upstairs at the Oxford Hotel from 6.45pm (tickets $20); Claire’s Petit Cabaret presents a night of classic songs of stage and screen with triple threat Luke Alleva from 6pm ($120 with a three-course menu); and at Low 302 you can catch a special set from Georgia Mulligan (a musician whose style draws on alt-pop, rock and subtle folk influences) to launch her new single ‘Omissions’ from 7pm (tickets $25).

Ready to shimmy ‘til late? There’s an Orgy of Drag taking over Stonewall Hotel from 9.30pm and raising funds for ACON ($5 donation); upstairs at Universal Superclub, Sanctuary is Sydney’s newest weekly LGBTQIA+ dance event, with DJs and drag performances from 10pm (Free entry); and downstairs at Universal, Fireball Fridays presents Glamourise from 10pm, an exciting mix of tunes, shows and $10 Fireballs all night long (free entry).

The Oxford Hotel is spinning ’80s tunes from 6.45pm for Furry Fridays; FARQ’d Fridays at Arq promises an energetic evening of drag DJs and divas from 9pm. The Burdekin has DJs pumping from 10pm to 5am for We Love #409 (tickets $16.77); and Kinselas has DJs in the Chapel spinning eclectic beats on the ground floor from 8pm and Fruits from Brazil in the Middle Bar from 7pm, a night honouring the Brazilian Queer Community with DJs playing fiery anthems.

That’s not all! You can check out all the goings-on at mardigras.org.au/darlo-big-night-out. Darlo Big Night Out is part of Sydney Mardi Gras’ 45th anniversary celebrations and Always On strategy, a commitment to connecting with communities year-round.

RECOMMENDED:

