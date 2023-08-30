Time Out says

Wednesdays don’t always get the best rap when it comes to the most poppin’ of days in the week in Sydney – but things are definitely on, if you know where to look.

This August, everyone who likes vinyl records and fried cheese sandos can head down to Rekōdo. This Japanese-inspired vinyl and cocktail bar is tucked away inside the architecturally-impressive Barangaroo House on the Barangaroo foreshore, and it’s coming through every Wednesday night this winter with a weekly DJ set series that promises all-round good times, and more than one great classic hit.

This DJ Set Series is curated by some of the brightest in the biz. Attendees will get the chance to get down to sets by Mike Who & Caravan (August 2), Elefant Tracks with Diola, Sola and DGGZ (August 9), Utopian State bringing Surahan (August 16), Future Classic (August 23), and then a final explosive wrap up party with I OH YOU’s Paddy Harrowsmith and Johann Ponniah (August 30).

All the DJs will be spinning vinyl decks, with the soundtrack reflective of Australia’s fresh music soundscape – with a fair bit of hip hop, disco, funk, soul and jazz also set to be sprinkled into the dancey mix. But at Rekōdo, it’s not just about the beats. It’s also about the food. And the extremely funky earth-friendly cocktails.

Every Wednesday night, punters will get to hoe into head chef Tara Chu’s specially designed menu, which we’re told will include wagyu hotdog buns, fried cheese sandwiches and togarashi popcorn. The drinks also look kind of next level. Rekōdo’s creative bar manager, Jai Lyons is collaborating with Connor O’Brien (of tiny Leichhardt bar Otis) to create a collection of musical-icon-inspired, minimal-waste boozy bevs that have us feeling very intrigued.

Made using leftover produce and house-made syrups, vinegars and infused spirits, you’ll get the chance to sling back the likes of; a 2-Pac-inspired ‘All Eyez on Me’ number (think Patron tequila, yuzushu, pepper, dashi cordial, tamarind and lime yuzu), a Kendrick Lamar ‘King Kunta’ (we're talking cacao-washed pisco, yellow Chartreuse, kumquat whey, roasted pineapple syrup, coconut cream and lime) and a DJ Khaled-inspired ‘Another One’ (with Tenjaku whiskey, mezcal, blood orange syrup, Japanese-inspired Mexican mole, egg foam and lemon). It sounds pretty bloody good to us.

So, if you’re feeling bored and listless on a Wednesday arvo this winter, we recommend grabbing a few mates and hitting up Rekōdo. Hump day will look brand new.

