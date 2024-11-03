Believe it or not, October is almost upon us – which means things are about to get spooky. As a former penal centre, Cockatoo Island is one of Sydney’s most chilling sites at the best of times, and this spring they’ll be amping up the chill factor, with the launch of two subterranean ‘Tunnels of Terror’ and a heap of other spooky experiences. It’s all going down on the last weekend of October (Friday, October 25, Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26) and the first weekend of November (Friday, November 1, Saturday November 2 and Sunday, November 3), under the collective name “Fear Island” – here’s what to expect.

There’s an undeniable energy that lingers around Cockatoo Island, its troubled history creeping through the cobblestones and waiting in the walls. So any visit here will likely give you a case of the creeps if you’re open to it, but if you want to really lean in, you’ll want to get underground this Halloween season – with two tunnels transforming into immersive scary experiences. Details on what to expect from the Tunnels of Terror are thin on the ground, but if you ask us, the names say it all. First up, The Haunted: we’re pretty sure we can do the maths on what that one might look like. The second tunnel experience is named after one of Cockatoo Island’s former functions. In the late 1800’s, the island was used as an asylum for orphaned girls.

As well as the tunnel experiences, Fear Island will play host to other immersive experiences, with scare actors bringing the stories to life. The bar will be serving up blood-bag cocktails (delicious), and there will be food stalls on site to keep you fuelled.

If you’re keen to bring the family but not sure on the scare factor, come along for the family-friendly sessions – running from 4pm until 5pm on the Saturdays and 2pm until 3pm on the Sundays.

Tickets start at $40, and you can grab yours over here.

