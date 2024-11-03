Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. tunnels of terror Cockatoo Island
    Photograph: Supplied | Cockatoo Island
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Cockatoo Island
    Photograph: Supplied | Harbour Trust
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Cockatoo Island
    Photograph: Supplied | Harbour Trust
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Things to do
  • Cockatoo Island, Sydney

Fear Island

Cockatoo Island is transforming into an immersive fright town this Halloween

Buy ticket
Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Advertising

Time Out says

Believe it or not, October is almost upon us – which means things are about to get spooky. As a former penal centre, Cockatoo Island is one of Sydney’s most chilling sites at the best of times, and this spring they’ll be amping up the chill factor, with the launch of two subterranean ‘Tunnels of Terror’ and a heap of other spooky experiences. It’s all going down on the last weekend of October (Friday, October 25, Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26) and the first weekend of November (Friday, November 1, Saturday November 2 and Sunday, November 3), under the collective name “Fear Island” – here’s what to expect.

There’s an undeniable energy that lingers around Cockatoo Island, its troubled history creeping through the cobblestones and waiting in the walls. So any visit here will likely give you a case of the creeps if you’re open to it, but if you want to really lean in, you’ll want to get underground this Halloween season – with two tunnels transforming into immersive scary experiences. Details on what to expect from the Tunnels of Terror are thin on the ground, but if you ask us, the names say it all. First up, The Haunted: we’re pretty sure we can do the maths on what that one might look like. The second tunnel experience is named after one of Cockatoo Island’s former functions. In the late 1800’s, the island was used as an asylum for orphaned girls.

As well as the tunnel experiences, Fear Island will play host to other immersive experiences, with scare actors bringing the stories to life. The bar will be serving up blood-bag cocktails (delicious), and there will be food stalls on site to keep you fuelled. 

If you’re keen to bring the family but not sure on the scare factor, come along for the family-friendly sessions – running from 4pm until 5pm on the Saturdays and 2pm until 3pm on the Sundays.

Tickets start at $40, and you can grab yours over here.

Want to be the first to know about what's on in Sydney? Sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter, delivered direct to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Here's our guide to ghost tours in Sydney.

The Rocks is transforming into a ghost town this Halloween.

Want fun now? Here’s what’s on in Sydney this weekend.

Details

Event website:
www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1278611
Address
Cockatoo Island
Cockatoo Island
Sydney Harbour
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $40
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.