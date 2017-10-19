Ghost tours in Sydney

From unexplainable sensations to terrifying sightings, visitors on these ghost tours will experience the spookier side of our city’s history. We’ve contacted the tour operators to find out whose tours are the scariest, which ghost stories are the most horrifying and if anything strange has taken place on one of their outings.

Face your fears in Sydney's best escape rooms. Pick up an outfit for Halloween at these costume shops.

RECOMMENDED: Our guide to Halloween in Sydney.