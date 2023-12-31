Sydney
Free croquet at Centennial Homestead

  • Centennial Homestead, Centennial Park
  1. people on lawn with croquet sets and wine
    Photograph: Supplied | Centennial Homestead
  2. man on picnic blanket with kids
    Photograph: Supplied | Centennial Homestead
  3. people with croquet set
    Photograph: Supplied | Centennial Homestead
Borrow a croquet set and settle in for a wine-fuelled afternoon the sun at Centennial Homestead

If you prefer your sport with a side of wine, this summer’s pop-up at Centennial Homestead – the indoor-outdoor venue in the north-west corner of Centennial Parklands – has got you covered.

Throughout summer, the wisteria-flanked, light-flooded eatery is providing guests with croquet sets to help while away a sunny afternoon – plus rosé specials from AIX rosé, in case liquid is your priority over leisure.

From Wednesday through to Sunday until December 31, Centennial Homestead will be offering specially priced glasses, bottles and magnums of AIX rosé, and croquet sets to borrow for as long as your rosé session lasts. Food-wise, the meticulously crafted picnic boards make for perfectly casual croquet fuel.


Winnie Stubbs
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
centennialhomestead.com.au/
Address:
Centennial Homestead
Grand Drive
Centennial Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
12pm - 5pm

Dates and times

