Borrow a croquet set and settle in for a wine-fuelled afternoon the sun at Centennial Homestead

If you prefer your sport with a side of wine, this summer’s pop-up at Centennial Homestead – the indoor-outdoor venue in the north-west corner of Centennial Parklands – has got you covered.

Throughout summer, the wisteria-flanked, light-flooded eatery is providing guests with croquet sets to help while away a sunny afternoon – plus rosé specials from AIX rosé, in case liquid is your priority over leisure.

From Wednesday through to Sunday until December 31, Centennial Homestead will be offering specially priced glasses, bottles and magnums of AIX rosé, and croquet sets to borrow for as long as your rosé session lasts. Food-wise, the meticulously crafted picnic boards make for perfectly casual croquet fuel.