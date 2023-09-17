Time Out says

Make the most of the glorious balmy weather at Sydney’s newest waterfront bar, Pier Bar, when it opens with a splash on Wednesday, September 20. Located smack-bang on the water along the historic Pier One in Walsh Bay, Pier Bar offers gorgeous views of Sydney Harbour plus a prime spot to watch the flaming orange sunset with a cocktail in hand.

Drawing inspiration from the rich marine history of Pier One – which was built in 1912 as a seafood and entertainment heaven – Pier Bar will be serving fruity cocktails and seafood as fresh as if it were just plucked from the sea.

Not to be missed is the Avocado Mezcal Margarita – a fun take on the OG, made with avocado washed mezcal, avocado syrup, agave, lime and orange blossom. We also like the sounds of Kiwi to Sydney, made with kiwi-infused Ester gin, kiwi cordial, elderflowers, lime and apple.

Pair your cocktails with snacks featuring native ingredients like calamari with nativeberry and saltbush; tuna and coriander tacos; and lemon myrtle-dusted school prawns.

Come on down from 5 to 6pm weekdays to snap up the golden happy hour with $12 cocktails and $2 oysters, plus DJs will be hitting the decks on Fridays and Saturdays.

Walk-ins are welcome. Feeling bougie? You can also get to the bar by boat via a private pontoon. Now, that’s the kind of energy we’d like the channel into summer.

