Timeout

Pier Bar

  • Bars
  • Dawes Point
  1. Cocktails and snacks at Pier Bar
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Pier Bar overlooking the harbour
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Cocktails at Pier Bar
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Swim on over to Sydney’s newest waterfront bar

Make the most of the glorious balmy weather at Sydney’s newest waterfront bar, Pier Bar, when it opens with a splash on Wednesday, September 20. Located smack-bang on the water along the historic Pier One in Walsh Bay, Pier Bar offers gorgeous views of Sydney Harbour plus a prime spot to watch the flaming orange sunset with a cocktail in hand.

Drawing inspiration from the rich marine history of Pier One – which was built in 1912 as a seafood and entertainment heaven – Pier Bar will be serving fruity cocktails and seafood as fresh as if it were just plucked from the sea.

Not to be missed is the Avocado Mezcal Margarita – a fun take on the OG, made with avocado washed mezcal, avocado syrup, agave, lime and orange blossom. We also like the sounds of Kiwi to Sydney, made with kiwi-infused Ester gin, kiwi cordial, elderflowers, lime and apple.

Pair your cocktails with snacks featuring native ingredients like calamari with nativeberry and saltbush; tuna and coriander tacos; and lemon myrtle-dusted school prawns.

Come on down from 5 to 6pm weekdays to snap up the golden happy hour with $12 cocktails and $2 oysters, plus DJs will be hitting the decks on Fridays and Saturdays.

Walk-ins are welcome. Feeling bougie? You can also get to the bar by boat via a private pontoon. Now, that’s the kind of energy we’d like the channel into summer.

RECOMMENDED:

Thirsty? Check out our guide to the best bars in Sydney

That's fresh: Here's our guide to Sydney's top seafood restaurants

We love a happy hour. Here's our favourite ones in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
11 Hickson Rd
Dawes Point
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-late
