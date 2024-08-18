If you’ve ever looked longingly at a bowl of pasta or dreamt about fresh bread but couldn’t enjoy it due to coeliac disease or gluten intolerance, you’re not alone. Millions of Aussies find themselves in the same wheatless boat. But in welcome news, the Gluten Free Expo is returning this winter – and it’s here to turn your gluten-free world upside-down.

Going down on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, the Royal Randwick Racecourse will transform into a gluten-free haven, with food stalls and exhibitors serving up everything from delicious treats to pantry items. Everything is sans gluten, of course.

The expo will also host cooking demonstrations by chefs and useful talks led by dieticians and doctors. They’ll share advice on cooking for a gluten-free diet, managing special requirements while dining out, and the latest research in the field.

Penny Dellsperger, health advocacy officer at Coeliac Australia, said: “No matter where you are on your gluten-free journey – seeking a diagnosis, just starting out, or someone who’s lived with coeliac disease for some time – our Gluten-Free Expos offer something for everyone. Beyond our extensive exhibitor line-up, the education stage provides a platform where visitors can glean expert insights in real time.”

From discovering your new favourite product to learning more about living a delicious life with coeliac disease, this expo promises to be tasty, helpful and informative. The doors for the Gluten Free Expo will be open from 9am to 4pm, and tickets cost $26.08 for single-day entry. You can snap yours up here.

So, gather your gang and come on down to gluten-free town this August.

