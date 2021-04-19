Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Good Food and Wine Show

Good Food and Wine Show

Things to do, Expos and conventions International Convention Centre , Darling Harbour Thursday June 24 2021 - Sunday June 27 2021
Six people clinking wine glasses across a table
Photograph: Supplied/Good Food and Wine Show
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Meet your favourite TV chefs and learn new skills at this four-day bonanza

Calling all gourmands and gluttons. It's time for the annual Good Food and Wine Show which is back up and running for 2021 – and it's ready to get you salivating.

World-class chefs, food enthusiasts and TV personalities will cook up a storm at the International Convention Centre for the four-day convention of tastings, cooking demonstrations and chef meet-and-greets. It's basically Comic-Con, only with less cosplay and more lunch. 

Watch notable chefs like Matt Moran, Silvia Colloca, Miguel Maestre, Collin Fassnidge and Justine Schofield take the stage for cooking demonstrations and pop-ups. If you're just there good food, as advertised, there's a dedicated dining precinct featuring some of the city's best eats: think inventive, Middle Eastern-influenced small plates from Nour, plant-based bistro dishes from Potts Point's Yellow, heavenly crusts from newcomer Ria Pizza and Wine, and hearty cuts from By Fassnidge

Take a walk down Cheddar Lane, full of a range of different varieties of local and international cheeses to sample. It's run by the Smelly Cheese Project, which is also putting on a bunch of masterclasses dedicated to fromage (there'll be over 60 varities to try and buy). 

For the vino-fiends among us, a Riedel Drinks Lab and Wine Selectors Tasting Room will be hosting tastings and sessions. Otherwise, you can pick up a G'n'T from the Fever-Tree bar, or have a tipple at the Glendfiddich Whisky Wanderer lounge (it's inside a vintage double-decker bus). And there's even more where all that came from: check out the full program here.  

The Good Food and Wine Show runs from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27 at the International Convention Centre. Session times are Thursday 5–9pm; Friday 9:30am–2pm, 3–7pm, Saturday 9:30am–2pm, 3–7pm and Sunday 10am–5pm. Tickets for each session are available online 

Details
Event website: https://goodfoodshow.com.au/sydney/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: International Convention Centre
Address: 14
Darling Dr
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009
Price: $30-$125

Dates And Times
You may also like