Meet your favourite TV chefs and learn new skills at this four-day bonanza

Calling all gourmands and gluttons. It's time for the annual Good Food and Wine Show which is back up and running for 2021 – and it's ready to get you salivating.



World-class chefs, food enthusiasts and TV personalities will cook up a storm at the International Convention Centre for the four-day convention of tastings, cooking demonstrations and chef meet-and-greets. It's basically Comic-Con, only with less cosplay and more lunch.

Watch notable chefs like Matt Moran, Silvia Colloca, Miguel Maestre, Collin Fassnidge and Justine Schofield take the stage for cooking demonstrations and pop-ups. If you're just there good food, as advertised, there's a dedicated dining precinct featuring some of the city's best eats: think inventive, Middle Eastern-influenced small plates from Nour, plant-based bistro dishes from Potts Point's Yellow, heavenly crusts from newcomer Ria Pizza and Wine, and hearty cuts from By Fassnidge.

Take a walk down Cheddar Lane, full of a range of different varieties of local and international cheeses to sample. It's run by the Smelly Cheese Project, which is also putting on a bunch of masterclasses dedicated to fromage (there'll be over 60 varities to try and buy).



For the vino-fiends among us, a Riedel Drinks Lab and Wine Selectors Tasting Room will be hosting tastings and sessions. Otherwise, you can pick up a G'n'T from the Fever-Tree bar, or have a tipple at the Glendfiddich Whisky Wanderer lounge (it's inside a vintage double-decker bus). And there's even more where all that came from: check out the full program here.