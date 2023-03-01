Clovelly Beach lies between Bronte Beach to the north and Gordon's Bay to the south. It is a small and tranquil beach, lying at the mouth of a narrow bay between two rocky ridges. Head down here at sunset when the sky goes pink and the waves are (generally) gentle. Good for those who want to hop into the ocean and not deal with waves or sand, this is an excellent place to end the day by sunbaking on concrete slabs warmed by the day's heat. Grab a fish burger from Out of the Blue to really call it a day.