Two people silhouetted at Bronte pool at sunset
Photograph: Unsplash/Will O

The 9 best Sydney beaches for a post-work sunset swim

Knock off on time and experience Sydney’s best stretches of sand as the light falls

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Maya Skidmore
Twilight beach adventures ensure there’s no harsh UV rays, the seagulls won’t be a-flockin’ and the chance of screaming kids dramatically decreases. Why not grab your swimmers, pack a picnic or grab some fish and chips and seek out one of these nine sandy shores for that perfect sunset splash. 

Prefer to swim in the daytime? Make a splash in these salty rock pools around Sydney at any time of day. Or get out and about on one of Sydney's most beautiful (and easiest) day hikes.  

9 great beaches to visit at sunset in Sydney

Bronte Baths
Photograph: Daniel Boud

1. Bronte Baths

  • Sport and fitness
  • Bronte

These serene baths offer you the chance to take a dip at dusk without worrying about crashing waves, letting you do laps or just splash around in the salty ocean pool. Look back over towards Tamarama when the sunsets and you’ll often see a seriously impressive display of billowing purple and pink clouds above the rows of glamorous houses. The park also has plenty of barbecue facilities and picnic tables so you can DIY your own alfresco dinner.

Read more
Fairy Bower Pool
Photograph: Destination NSW

2. Fairy Bower Pool

  • Sport and fitness
  • Pools
  • Manly

The triangular-shaped Fairy Bower Pool, found on Marine Parade, is a shallow rock pool that’s enticingly calm and clear compared to the waves at Manly Beach. Perfect at sunrise and sunset for a dappled, sun-drenched swim, this special spot is an ideal place to wash away the day that was. Be sure to check out the ethereal Manly Sea Nymphs on the side, cast out of bronze by artist, Helen Leete. This is a magical place. 

Read more
Clovelly Beach
Photograph: Creative Commons

3. Clovelly Beach

  • Things to do

Clovelly Beach lies between Bronte Beach to the north and Gordon's Bay to the south. It is a small and tranquil beach, lying at the mouth of a narrow bay between two rocky ridges. Head down here at sunset when the sky goes pink and the waves are (generally) gentle. Good for those who want to hop into the ocean and not deal with waves or sand, this is an excellent place to end the day by sunbaking on concrete slabs warmed by the day's heat. Grab a fish burger from Out of the Blue to really call it a day. 

Read more
Bondi Beach
Photograph: Unsplash/Bondi

4. Bondi Beach

  • Things to do
  • Bondi Beach

Sydney’s most famous beach keeps kicking once the sun sets. It’s the perfect time to walk along the promenade or go for a soft sand run (the lights shine bright enough so it’s nice and visible). In the peak of summer it’s still swimmable (in safe conditions) until the sun sets. Afterwards, head up to the hill in South Bondi, or the grassy knoll in the north and kick back with some fish and chips. If you really want to keep the party going after dark check out Bondi Beach Public Bar or Ravesis.

Read more
Book online
Milk Beach
Photograph: Yaya Stempler

5. Milk Beach

  • Things to do
  • Vaucluse

This sweet little strip of sand situated on the Hermitage Foreshore Walk offers up postcard-perfect views back to the city, meaning sunsets here are very special. Bunker up on the grass in front of the heritage-listed Strickland House with a picnic and max your relax time. If you get there are little before dark, consider doing the walk along to Nielsen Park too.

Read more
Nielsen Park
Photograph: Creative Commons

6. Nielsen Park

  • Things to do
  • Vaucluse

Nip out of work at 5.30pm on the dot and head straight for Nielsen Park. The sandy part of this Vaucluse reserve is known as Shark Beach – but fear not – despite its name this beach is netted and safe to swim any time, thanks to its calm harbour temperament. The sublime views across to Mosman provide a beautiful backdrop, and you’ll also find the Nielsen, a casual Italian trattoria where you can pop in for split king prawns and a glass of crisp rose.

Read more
Balmoral Beach
Photograph: Nikki To

7. Balmoral Beach

  • Things to do
  • Mosman

There’s a lot that makes this Mosman beach a great daytime destination – calm waters, views back to the headlands, plenty of stand-up paddle boarding spots and the ever-popular Boathouse – but when the sun sets it’s worth sticking around. Rollerblade along the promenade, relax on the large stretches of grass or head to Bathers Pavilion for a schmick dinner. 

Read more
Murray Rose Pool

8. Murray Rose Pool

  • Sport and fitness
  • Double Bay

The pool formerly known as Redleaf is a sweet spot for a twilight dip. The harbour tidal enclosure has a wrap around deck with a shark net so it's not too risky and the grassy hill is a comfy spot to have a sunset picnic. Be warned though it can get quite rowdy towards the mid-evening, with frequent police shutdowns. If you're respectful and don't bring an audacious UE Boom to one of the pontoons though you should be in for a serene night.

Read more
Dumaresq Reserve

9. Dumaresq Reserve

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Rose Bay

Okay, so this one's more for your pooch to swim in than you yourself – but they deserve a knock-off dip just like we all do. This Rose Bay reserve is overrun with adorable dogs from 4.30pm every day, so you can watch corgis, retrievers, poodles and pugs waddle and wade in the shallow waters, or kick back on park benches. If you don’t feel like getting sandy there’s plenty of grass to perch and panoramic views of the harbour. Also if you’re wondering it’s pronounced ‘Doomerreck’.

Read more

