Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Greek Festival of Sydney

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Darling Harbour, Sydney
  1. Sydney Greek Festival
    Photograph: Supplied | Sydney Greek Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Sydney Greek Festival
    Photograph: Supplied | Sydney Greek Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Sydney Greek Festival
    Photograph: Supplied | Sydney Greek Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Sydney Greek Festival
    Photograph: Supplied | Sydney Greek Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

A two-day bonanza of Mediterranean food and culture by Darling Harbour's foreshore

Gozleme fans, rejoice! This weekend, the Greek Festival of Sydney is returning for its 20th year – taking over Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park with traditional and contemporary Greek offerings to transport you straight to Santorini.

Running from 11am until 10pm on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, the Greek Festival of Sydney 2024 will play host to food stalls slinging all of your Greek foodie favourites: from fluffy loukoumades to frosty beer. Visitors can also expect musical performances, pop-up stalls selling traditional Greek crafts and keepsakes, and live dances from Canberra Hellenic dancers. Younger visitors can be kept entertained with craft workshops and face painting while foodie fiends hunt down the best souvlaki on the block. Opa!

You can learn more about the Greek Festival of Sydney and plan your visit over here.

RECOMMENDED:

Inspired to head to a Greek island? International flights from Sydney are getting cheaper

Don’t have the funds? Recreate a European summer experience at these spots in Sydney

Need more markets? These are Sydney’s best

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.darlingharbour.com/whats-on/events/greek-festival
Address:
Darling Harbour
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.