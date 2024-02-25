Time Out says

Gozleme fans, rejoice! This weekend, the Greek Festival of Sydney is returning for its 20th year – taking over Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park with traditional and contemporary Greek offerings to transport you straight to Santorini.

Running from 11am until 10pm on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, the Greek Festival of Sydney 2024 will play host to food stalls slinging all of your Greek foodie favourites: from fluffy loukoumades to frosty beer. Visitors can also expect musical performances, pop-up stalls selling traditional Greek crafts and keepsakes, and live dances from Canberra Hellenic dancers. Younger visitors can be kept entertained with craft workshops and face painting while foodie fiends hunt down the best souvlaki on the block. Opa!

You can learn more about the Greek Festival of Sydney and plan your visit over here.



