Harry Potter Christmas light display

  1. boy dressed as Harry Potter in front of Christmas light display
    Photograph: Supplied | Scott Ehler
  2. Harry Potter themed light display
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Harry Potter themed Christmas lights display
    Photograph: Supplied | Scott Ehler
  4. boy dressed as Harry Potter in front of light display
    Photograph: Supplied | Scott Ehler
A Harry Potter-themed Christmas light display has popped up in Sydney's Ramsgate Beach

As spectacular as our city’s large-scale light displays may be, there’s nothing that quite sparks the Christmas spirit like a suburban display. This festive season, a house in Sydney’s Ramsgate Beach has taken their duty of delivering neighbourhood entertainment to the next level, with an interactive Harry Potter-themed display complete with floating candles, Dobby statues and a whomping willow.

The luminous set-up is free for witches, wizards and muggles alike to visit and explore. The magical display features glowing golden snitches, Christmas trees adorned with Hogwarts house colours, a whomping willow, illuminated thestrals pulling a carriage across the roof of the house and statues of everyone’s favourite house elf hidden throughout the garden.

While this particular Harry Potter pop-up will disappear on Boxing Day, fans of the fantastical universe can expect more magical locations to emerge in 2024 – including a Forbidden Forest experience that's coming to Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula in April (more on that here).

RECOMMENDED: 

Got you in the mood for a movie? These are Sydney’s best open-air cinemas.

These are the best places to catch some Christmas carols in Sydney.

And check out Sydney’s best festive markets.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
Around Cronulla
Cronulla 2230 NSW
Cronulla
Sydney
2230
Price:
Free

Dates and times

