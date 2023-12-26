Time Out says

As spectacular as our city’s large-scale light displays may be, there’s nothing that quite sparks the Christmas spirit like a suburban display. This festive season, a house in Sydney’s Ramsgate Beach has taken their duty of delivering neighbourhood entertainment to the next level, with an interactive Harry Potter-themed display complete with floating candles, Dobby statues and a whomping willow.

The luminous set-up is free for witches, wizards and muggles alike to visit and explore. The magical display features glowing golden snitches, Christmas trees adorned with Hogwarts house colours, a whomping willow, illuminated thestrals pulling a carriage across the roof of the house and statues of everyone’s favourite house elf hidden throughout the garden.

While this particular Harry Potter pop-up will disappear on Boxing Day, fans of the fantastical universe can expect more magical locations to emerge in 2024 – including a Forbidden Forest experience that's coming to Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula in April (more on that here).

