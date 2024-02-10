Sydney
Hot Jazz Picnic

Time Out says

A harbourside party bringing live Jazz and a very elite picnic to a Sydney park

Calling all jazz fans and picnic enthusiasts – this summer, Sydney is welcoming a new kind of garden party, complete with live jazz and a ridiculously gourmet picnic. The event was set to take place in November, but after some untimely rainy weather, it’s been rescheduled to Saturday, February 10 – and the extra time has allowed for some excellent additions to the waterside set-up.

Curated by ARIA award-winning musician Elana Stone, the line-up features Harry James Angus (from Melbourne-born jazz/funk band The Cat Empire), Sydney-based vocalist Kate Wadey, and ARIA-winning four-piece band The Vampires. You can also expect performances from electronic jazz trio Brekky Boy, rousing vocal performances from Ruby Jackson and Katie Thorne and a Hot Jazz All Stars! performance curated by Jonathan Zwartz.

On the food front, guests can expect everything from freshly shucked Sydney rock oysters to pizza by the slice from Ta Ta Ta Pizza. Other food vendors include stalwarts of Sydney’s bakery scene Sonoma, natural ice-cream heroes Mapo, local Eastern suburbs café brand and catering company Tuckerbox, and the hyper-trendy burger purveyors Burger Head.

Children under 12 years of age score free entry, and general admission tickets start at $79 per adult ($66.60 per person if you buy a set of five). If you're feeling really hot, you can upgrade to the VIP package for $149 per person – VIP tickets will score you access to private VIP areas, a drink on arrival, and food and drink service direct to your picnic blanket.

It’s all going down at Rose Bay’s Lyne Park – where Champagne-fuelled swing dancing will likely ensue. If that sounds like a perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon, you can snap up tickets over here.

Details

Event website:
www.hotjazz.com.au/
Address:
Rose Bay Foreshore
Rose Bay Foreshore
Caledonian Rd
Sydney
2029
Price:
From $66.60
Opening hours:
12pm - 8pm

Dates and times

