James Morrison band on stage
Photograph: SuppliedJames Morrison Quintet at Lazybones Lounge, Marrickville

The best jazz bars and clubs in Sydney

These are the very best places to enjoy jazz in Sydney

Alice Ellis
Written by
Joanne Kee
&
Alice Ellis
Whether you're a real jazz hound or you're just keen for one night of fine tunes, you'll find plenty of great jazz at these venues in Sydney. We've made this list of both jazz clubs as well as bars and pubs that present weekly jazz gigs.

Where to hear jazz in Sydney

Foundry 616

Foundry 616

  • Music
  • Ultimo

Foundry 616 is an intimate room in Ultimo near Central Station that's been presenting Australian and international jazz and jazz-oriented artists (think names like Mike Nock and Steve Clisby) since 2013. It's a traditional-style jazz venue with a restaurant serving Southern cuisine – plus a bar area if you just want to watch the band and have a drink. They also run tribute nights, honouring the best artists in jazz, soul, rock and more. The venue is run by passionate jazz aficionado Peter Rechniewski, who also runs the Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival and has dedicated his life to keeping Australia's jazz scene buzzing.

Lazybones Lounge
Photograph: Supplied

Lazybones Lounge

  • Music
  • Marrickville

Featuring live music seven nights a week and across two floors, this Marrickville venue hosts all genres of music – while it’s not all jazz, there are jazz and jazz-style musicians and bands that make regular appearances.regulars such as Sonic Mayhem Orchestra and renowned virtuoso of the electric bass, Steve Hunter. The rooms have a plush, quirky feel to them, the vibe is welcoming and cosy and there’s an eclectic grown-up vibe. They're open late – from 7pm until midnight Monday through Wednesday, and until 3am Thursday through Saturday (they close a bit earlier on Sunday nights, though). 

Johnston Street Jazz
Photograph: Supplied

Johnston Street Jazz

  • Music
  • Jazz
  • Annandale

Johnston Street Jazz is a labour of love at Annandale Creative Arts Centre (ACAC). It’s a weekly, artist-run, not-for-profit jazz and improv club that presents great live performances in the ACAC Chapel. It's BYO, and you’ll see well known, interstate, international and emerging musos play – but it very much depends on when you drop by. A place for serious listeners, Johnston Street Jazz is where you want to be on a Thursday night at 8pm.

Camelot Lounge
Photograph: Yaron Hallis

Camelot Lounge

  • Bars
  • Marrickville

Jazz isn’t the only musical style on the menu here, but it's worth keeping an eye on what's on at this venue, with its funky décor and friendly vibe. Music is more along the world music/jazz lines.

The Swinging Cat

The Swinging Cat

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Sydney

The New Orleans-inspired, lamp-lit den that on King Street in the city is not exactly easy to find, but it's worth searching for. They offer up great cocktails and decent jazz on certain nights of the week.

The Norfolk
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Norfolk

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Redfern

The Norfolk is a party pub. There’s no denying it's a bit on the hipster side, but for every kid in an ugly knitted jumper, floppy hair and round glasses there are a bunch of locals in the front bar watching league and a fair whack of people who are just there for a cold beer. But in their upstairs lounge, from 7pm on Thursdays, it's all a bit jazzier, with a rotating mix of live jazz artists. To match the vibe, they serve up a special menu, including freshly shucked Sydney rock oysters, Wagyu beef tartare, fried chicken sandwiches, which you can wash down with Oak Barrel Gin Martinis and Manhattans.

The Sound Lounge

The Sound Lounge

  • Bars
  • Chippendale

This venue is part of the Seymour Centre and turns into a jazz room when Sydney Improvised Music Association (SIMA) runs its winter and summer series here. The room itself has a bit of a function room vibe, however that doesn’t matter when it's full of eager listeners. SIMA, which has been in operation for more than 30 years, delivers the goods in terms of quality music and musicians playing contemporary jazz.

