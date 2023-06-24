Foundry 616 is an intimate room in Ultimo near Central Station that's been presenting Australian and international jazz and jazz-oriented artists (think names like Mike Nock and Steve Clisby) since 2013. It's a traditional-style jazz venue with a restaurant serving Southern cuisine – plus a bar area if you just want to watch the band and have a drink. They also run tribute nights, honouring the best artists in jazz, soul, rock and more. The venue is run by passionate jazz aficionado Peter Rechniewski, who also runs the Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival and has dedicated his life to keeping Australia's jazz scene buzzing.
Whether you're a real jazz hound or you're just keen for one night of fine tunes, you'll find plenty of great jazz at these venues in Sydney. We've made this list of both jazz clubs as well as bars and pubs that present weekly jazz gigs.