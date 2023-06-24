The Norfolk is a party pub. There’s no denying it's a bit on the hipster side, but for every kid in an ugly knitted jumper, floppy hair and round glasses there are a bunch of locals in the front bar watching league and a fair whack of people who are just there for a cold beer. But in their upstairs lounge, from 7pm on Thursdays, it's all a bit jazzier, with a rotating mix of live jazz artists. To match the vibe, they serve up a special menu, including freshly shucked Sydney rock oysters, Wagyu beef tartare, fried chicken sandwiches, which you can wash down with Oak Barrel Gin Martinis and Manhattans.