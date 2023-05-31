Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

House of Balls

  • Things to do
  • Around Surry Hills, Surry Hills
  1. People jump in a glowing pink ball pit
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. People jump in a glowing pink ball pit
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Swim amongst 500,000 glowing LED balls and drink cocktails at this wacky pop-up bar experience

An adults-only glow-in-the-dark ball pit is bouncing into Surry Hills – and someone, please hold us back. 

The House of Balls is describing itself as the "ultimate adult playground" and whether or not that’s true, the simple fact that a bar is going to get filled with 500,000 illuminated LED balls is enough to pique our interest. That, and the fact that they are promising cocktails. 

The ball pit is going to be big and deep enough that you’ll be able to actually swim laps in it, and there will be a live DJ spinning tracks while you do it. On all these fronts, it’s a yes from us. 

This glowy extravaganza will be catapulting onto Cleveland Street on Wednesdays and Sundays from May 3 to May 31, and will set you back $15 for a 90-minute session. A free drink token is included with your entry ticket, and while you’re in there you’re allowed to swim through the ball pit as many times as you’d like. 

If you’re looking for an epic hens party location, an out-of-the-box way to jazz up your night, or just an excuse to roll around in thousands of glimmering balls, you might want to consider a trip to 280 Cleveland Street at some point this May. 

If you’re feeling keen, you can book yourself tickets right now

Note: House of Balls will go down in a pop-up location at 280 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills. This is a strictly 18+ event, however there are a handful of 'family friendly' sessions available during the day on Sunday. You can check the times when booking your session on their website.  

Want more? These stories are going off right now: 

Ditch the Arctic Circle and go see the Northern Lights in Bowral instead

Gordon Ramsay's three-Michelin starred restaurant is popping up in Sydney this May

The iconic image of the Afghan Girl has arrived in Sydney, and you're invited to go see it

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.nsw.gov.au/visiting-and-exploring-nsw/nsw-events/house-of-balls-sydney
Address:
Around Surry Hills
Crown St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Price:
$15
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!