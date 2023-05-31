Time Out says

An adults-only glow-in-the-dark ball pit is bouncing into Surry Hills – and someone, please hold us back.

The House of Balls is describing itself as the "ultimate adult playground" and whether or not that’s true, the simple fact that a bar is going to get filled with 500,000 illuminated LED balls is enough to pique our interest. That, and the fact that they are promising cocktails.

The ball pit is going to be big and deep enough that you’ll be able to actually swim laps in it, and there will be a live DJ spinning tracks while you do it. On all these fronts, it’s a yes from us.

This glowy extravaganza will be catapulting onto Cleveland Street on Wednesdays and Sundays from May 3 to May 31, and will set you back $15 for a 90-minute session. A free drink token is included with your entry ticket, and while you’re in there you’re allowed to swim through the ball pit as many times as you’d like.

If you’re looking for an epic hens party location, an out-of-the-box way to jazz up your night, or just an excuse to roll around in thousands of glimmering balls, you might want to consider a trip to 280 Cleveland Street at some point this May.

If you’re feeling keen, you can book yourself tickets right now.

Note: House of Balls will go down in a pop-up location at 280 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills. This is a strictly 18+ event, however there are a handful of 'family friendly' sessions available during the day on Sunday. You can check the times when booking your session on their website.

Want more? These stories are going off right now: