  Hunter Valley Gardens
    Photograph: Supplied | Hunter Valley Gardens
  Hunter Valley Gardens
    Photograph: Supplied | Hunter Valley Gardens
  Hunter Valley Gardens
    Photograph: Supplied | Hunter Valley Gardens
  Hunter Valley Gardens
    Photograph: Supplied | Hunter Valley Gardens
  Hunter Valley Gardens
    Photograph: Supplied | Hunter Valley Gardens
  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Hunter Valley Gardens

Hunter Valley Gardens Snow Time

A major snow wonderland is landing in the Hunter Valley this winter, complete with a 45 metre toboggan and ice skating rink

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by Caitlyn Todoroski
Time Out says

The Hunter Valley gets cold in winter. Real cold. Come mid-year, temperatures in one of New South Wales’ most popular wine country destinations drop to the single digits. What’s worse than feeling the bite in the air is when you’re not even compensated with piles of fluffy snow for your troubles. 

The Hunter Valley Gardens took matters into their own hands and for one month and one month only, have created a spectacle of a winter wonderland for the whole family. The botanical venue already takes the cake for the largest Christmas light display in the Southern Hemisphere so expect nothing short of magnificent for their ‘Christmas in July’, if you will. 

In terms of the kids (and kids-at-heart) burning off some steam, there will be a mega snow play zone for snowman building and snow angel making, a 45-metre ice slide toboggan, and an ice skating rink. For the little artists, a craft area will be housed in the Igloo Marquee and roaming mascots will be performing and taking super cool photos with visitors (mind the pun). 

When you’re ready to thaw out, you can step away from the chilly action and grab a bite to eat from the food stalls dishing up all the fan favourites, from woodfired pizzas and burgers, to souvlaki plates and dumplings. For dessert, load up on warm doughnuts, crepes and ice snow cones. Who said chilly treats are only for summertime?

To keep the fun times rolling, the Hunter Valley Gardens will still be operating their permanent rides, like the teacups, carousel, superslide and ferris wheel that you can purchase additional ticket passes for. 

Snow Time in the Garden begins on Saturday, June 29 and runs until Sunday, July 28. Tickets start from $30 for kids aged between four and 15, and $40 for adults, with family pass options available as well.

Details

Event website:
www.huntervalleygardens.com.au/events/snow-time-in-the-garden-event/
Address
Hunter Valley Gardens
2090 Broke Road
Pokolbin
Hunter Valley
2320
Price:
From $30
Opening hours:
9.30am - 4.30pm

Dates and times

