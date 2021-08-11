Sydney Opera House’s long-running podcast comes to life in a series of beautifully filmed interviews

Looking for some brain fodder to keep your mind off lockdown? The Opera House has just dropped more digital content to get the cogs turning. The cultural institution’s long-running podcast Ideas at the House gets a beautifully filmed treatment with a series of original, one-on-one interviews with some of the most inspiring women of the moment back in March as part of the All About Women Festival. (FYI, you can read five things we learned at All About Women 2021 here.)

The series is hosted by the Opera House’s former head of talks and ideas and Time Out Sydney Future Shapers judge Edwina Throsby. Throsby gets up close and personal with actress, artist and Gen-X icon Ione Skye; best-selling author, podcaster, businesswoman and hyper fashion and decor influencer Lillian Ahenkan, aka Flex Mami; Sydney-based writer, sex worker and author of newly released contemporary fiction novel Nothing But My Body, Tilly Lawless (whom we also interviewed about why the world’s oldest profession is due a modern image makeover); and popular Australian media personality, author and host of the ABC podcast Ladies, We Need to Talk Yumi Stynes. Each interview gives a glimpse into a singular figure and the work it takes to succeed on their own terms.

You can watch the interviews by signing up for a free subscription to Stream, the Sydney Opera House’s world-class online streaming platform. You’ll find all the talks mentioned above here. Stream also allows you to rent stunning Australian Chamber Orchestra movies, watch a free behind-the-scenes tour of the Opera House for kids, and much more.

