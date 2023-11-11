Time Out says

The celebrity chef, author and restauranter will talk to food writer and critic Mellissa Leong at Sydney’s most famous house

Legendary chef, restauranter and TV personality, lover of lemon, and the OG Naked Chef, Jamie Oliver is coming to the Sydney Opera House for an Australian-exclusive one-off show this November. And tickets are on sale now.

It’s been eight years since Oliver’s sold-out appearance at the Sydney Opera House. Now, he is returning to the Emerald City’s most famous house for an in-depth conversation with the one and only, Melissa Leong.

Oliver will be chatting with Leong about his remarkable career, including the highs, the lows and everything in between, his inspiration and what keeps him motivated.

With more than 70 restaurants in his portfolio spanning 22 countries, not to mention his 26 award-winning cookbooks and hit television shows – include the one that kickstarted it all those years ago (The Naked Chef), Oliver will be sharing fascinating insights and heartfelt personal stories that are sure to pull on your heartstrings (and probably make you hungry).

Oliver is visiting Down Under to launch his campaign to create a happier, healthier world through the joy of food, an ethos he has been championing his whole career. From his cook books to his TV shows which showcase how to cook tasty, fresh and quick meals for the family – and often under 15 minutes – Oliver’s work has had a profound impact on millions of people worldwide.

Oliver says: “Every time I visit Australia it feels like a big old hug – it’s a real home away from home for me and I’m so excited to be back this year for this event.

I can’t wait to sit down with you all for good chats about good food and good times, have a laugh, and take some questions from the audience. And, it is such a privilege to be at the Sydney Opera House, what a setting. I hope to see you there.”

Mr Oliver, it would be our honour.

Tickets for Jamie Oliver at the Sydney Opera House cost from $49 per person, and you can snap them up right here.

