One of the world's most popular gin festivals makes its Sydney debut

Sydneysiders are no strangers to gin festivals nowadays, so it’s no surprise that Junipalooza – the London shindig that launched eight years ago and has since found great success in Hamburg and Melbourne – is coming to Sydney for the very first time.

The line-up has not yet been finalised, but like most gin festivals, you can expect a lot of, well, gin. More than 30 craft distillers from Australia and overseas will be showing off their hooch, with over 200 gins available to try included in the $40-$60 ticket price, as well as a keepsake tasting glass.

What sets this festival apart from all the others is the “meet the maker” policy, which requires the brand owner or distiller to be in attendance. Expect makers like Manly Spirits, Archie Rose, Seppeltsfield Road Distillers, Never Never Distilling Co, McHenry Distillery and Kalki Moon Distillery. That way, you not only get to meet the people who’ve brought the spirits to life, but also get the real lowdown on provenance and production process straight from the source. All the gins on offer will also be available for sale in the on-site shop, so you can take home all your old standbys and newfound faves.

Junipalooza will take place at Carriageworks on August 28 and 29, with two sessions on the Saturday (11am-3pm and 4-8pm) and a single extended session on Sunday (11am-5pm). This one is sure to sell out, so don’t delay.