Get us in your inbox

Luna Park in the Dark

  • Luna Park Sydney, Milsons Point
  1. Luna Park in the Dark
This magical, limited-time experience will include unlimited rides, night-time performances, an immersive light show and so much more

Luna Park – Sydney’s heritage harbourside amusement park – has been stepping up its lighting game in recent months. Back in December, the team launched Dream Circus: a high-tech immersive experience housed in the 3,000 square metre Big Top building. Then, Sonic Neon joined the line-up: another immersive light and sound experience spread across eight different rooms within the theme park’s historic Crystal Palace. Now, Luna Park has announced that they’ll be running magical moonlit sessions for a limited time this May – with tickets available to purchase now.

Luna Park in the Dark will return every Friday and Saturday for the first three weeks of May – with more than 30,000 lights set to be turned off from 6pm until 10pm – giving Sydneysiders the opportunity to tap into an extra-magical night-time experience.  

Tickets to Luna Park in the Dark will score you unlimited access to rides, plus entry to Sonic Neon: Luna Park’s new immersive experience, and access to the Blacklight Dessert Bar which will be serving glow-in-the-dark edible treats. Candle-lit classical performances will take place within the Big Top, and a cast of carnival characters will be roaming the park keeping guests entertained between rides.

Tickets launched this week, and are likely to sell out fast. You can snap up yours over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
feverup.com/m/169926
Address:
Luna Park Sydney
1 Olympic Drive
Milsons Point
Sydney
2061
Price:
From $65
Opening hours:
6pm - 10pm

Dates and times

Get us in your inbox

Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

