What do you get when you combine a neon-lit bar that looks like it’s been plucked straight out of Tokyo with five Japanese master magicians? Enter Maho Magic Bar. Part show, part bar. And 100 per cent awe-inspiring.

A dazzling immersive experience where you can enjoy a drink and a show (but not as you know it), Maho Magic Bar has thrilled audiences around Australia with sell-out shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, the Gold Coast and more. And now, Maho Magic Bar is coming to Sydney, playing at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour for Sydney Festival, from January 6-29 (Tue-Sun).

Created by Broad Encounters, the folks behind the award-winning immersive show A Midnight Visit, Maho Magic Bar features an impressive pop-up bar and entertainment venue spread across six performance areas, inspired by Japan’s electric nightlife scene.

Bring along friends, order some drinks – a fun cocktail; sake from three different regions; whisky or shochu perhaps – and get comfortable as you sit back and watch as Maho’s sleight-of-hand superstars, who have arrived straight from Japan, delight and surprise with extraordinary magic shows right in front of you, at your table – think multi-sensory, interactive and just plain jaw-dropping.

So, who will be showing you their tricks at Maho Magic Bar? Well, there’s Shirayuri, whose captivating tricks come with a storytelling twist; Kaori Kitazawa, the princess of illusion who’s carving her own space in the industry that’s traditionally ruled by men; renowned infamous daredevil, Sarito, whose repertoire includes needles and gaffer tape; the multi-international award-winner with the golden touch, Jonio; and the ultimate ringmaster and cheeky hustler, Sho.

Get ready for a night full of laughter, wild experiences, cocktails, and of course, magic, at Maho Magic Bar. Tickets to Maho Magic Bar start from $75 per person and are on sale now.