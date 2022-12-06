Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Maho Magic Bar

  • Things to do, Food and drink
The outside of Maho Magic Bar that it lit up in neon colours
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

Five incredible master magicians and one sensational ‘flair’ bartender perform at a neon-lit, Tokyo-inspired pop-up bar for Sydney Festival

What do you get when you combine a neon-lit bar that looks like it’s been plucked straight out of Tokyo with five Japanese master magicians? Enter Maho Magic Bar. Part show, part bar. And 100 per cent awe-inspiring.

A dazzling immersive experience where you can enjoy a drink and a show (but not as you know it), Maho Magic Bar has thrilled audiences around Australia with sell-out shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, the Gold Coast and more. And now, Maho Magic Bar is coming to Sydney, playing at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour for Sydney Festival, from January 6-29 (Tue-Sun).

Created by Broad Encounters, the folks behind the award-winning immersive show A Midnight Visit, Maho Magic Bar features an impressive pop-up bar and entertainment venue spread across six performance areas, inspired by Japan’s electric nightlife scene.

Bring along friends, order some drinks – a fun cocktail; sake from three different regions; whisky or shochu perhaps – and get comfortable as you sit back and watch as Maho’s sleight-of-hand superstars, who have arrived straight from Japan, delight and surprise with extraordinary magic shows right in front of you, at your table – think multi-sensory, interactive and just plain jaw-dropping.

So, who will be showing you their tricks at Maho Magic Bar? Well, there’s Shirayuri, whose captivating tricks come with a storytelling twist; Kaori Kitazawa, the princess of illusion who’s carving her own space in the industry that’s traditionally ruled by men; renowned infamous daredevil, Sarito, whose repertoire includes needles and gaffer tape; the multi-international award-winner with the golden touch, Jonio; and the ultimate ringmaster and cheeky hustler, Sho.

Get ready for a night full of laughter, wild experiences, cocktails, and of course, magic, at Maho Magic Bar. Tickets to Maho Magic Bar start from $75 per person and are on sale now.

Book your tickets here and find out more information here

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyfestival.org.au/events/maho-magic-bar
Address:
Price:
From $75-$85
Opening hours:
Various
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.