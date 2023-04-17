Time Out says

Newtown is set to welcome a new late-night venue this winter, with seven nights a week of free live music and a coveted 4am licence

Start warming up your vocal cords and put your Red Bulls in the fridge because Sydney is about to welcome another late-night venue with a coveted 4am licence – the first of its kind issued in 100 years in Newtown – with free live music seven days a week. Bring. It. On.

This Very Good News comes from Sydney hospitality group Odd Culture (also Odd Culture Newtown, the Duke of Enmore, the Old Fitzroy Hotel, and most recently, Odd Culture Fitzroy) who have finally announced the opening month and concept of their newest venue, Pleasure Club.

Slated to swing open its doors this August, the basement bar will be located on Newtown’s King Street. Music lovers will be able to get their fix with the daily roster of free bands and entertainment, curated by Odd Cultures’ group operations and entertainment manager Sabrina Medcalf (ex-Frankie’s, the Duke).

“We plan to blow up the status quo of what your average live music bar is presenting, especially late-night offerings in entertainment,” says Medcalf. “Pleasure Club will be a celebration, homage, scrapbook; something that ignites or reignites a pleasure in your present or past – beyond that, we don’t like to make a lot of rules. We will be performing all our own stunts so to speak, there will be no limitations for us to pull the curtain open at 1.00am and offer up the coolest band you’ve seen in some time. We are here to entertain you.”

The idea for Pleasure Club came about after the team took a trip to the States post-Covid. Surrounded by Hollywood rock ’n’ roll, LA tunes, and soulful blues in New Orleans, they wanted to recreate something like that here in Sydney. A place where you can take your overseas mates to and have a doozy of a time.

Beyond the music, there’ll be a rotating list of local craft beers, plus international favourites; natural wines; a large spirits selection and some more surprises. We’re told an absinthe fountain may make an appearance. Yes, really.

Odd Culture is passionate about supporting Sydney’s live music scene. Their venue the Duke of Enmore is about to mark 666 days of live music since the group took the pub over in 2020. We love to see it.

Sydney’s nightlife may have taken a step back years ago due to certain unnamed lockout laws, but we’re chuffed to see it coming back in a big way. We’ll see you at the club.

