Time Out says

Nobody is immune to Marilyn Monroe. The irrepressible charm and intrigue of the most famous blonde to ever live hasn’t faded, with her brilliance standing strong 61 years after her death. Whether it’s the diamonds, the hair, the billowing white skirt, or the tragic past, Marilyn’s story is one that has entranced, fascinated and intoxicated people for decades.

Now, for everyone in Sydney who feels this way about Marilyn, things are about to level up in a seriously big way. Enter: Marilyn: The Woman Behind the Icon.

This incredible new exhibition and retrospective will arrive at Sydney Town Hall on July 1, 2023 and will bring Sydney a sparkly variety of Marilyn’s personal possessions, clothes (including the infamous dress that Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala), handwritten letters and other treasured objects that don’t normally see the light of day – particularly in Australia.

Running until September 24, this show is all about exploring who Marilyn really was away from the glitz and glam of the Hollywood spotlight. You can expect to see vestiges of her childhood, movie memorabilia from the ‘50s and ‘60s, and a whole lot of insights into her own private world.

Tickets are available for purchase now, and you can book yourself in by clicking right here.

