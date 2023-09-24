Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Marilyn: The Woman Behind the Icon

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Sydney Town Hall, Sydney
Portrait of Marilyn Monroe smiling
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

Marilyn Monroe's treasured possessions are going on show in Sydney

Nobody is immune to Marilyn Monroe. The irrepressible charm and intrigue of the most famous blonde to ever live hasn’t faded, with her brilliance standing strong 61 years after her death. Whether it’s the diamonds, the hair, the billowing white skirt, or the tragic past,  Marilyn’s story is one that has entranced, fascinated and intoxicated people for decades. 

Now, for everyone in Sydney who feels this way about Marilyn, things are about to level up in a seriously big way. Enter: Marilyn: The Woman Behind the Icon. 

This incredible new exhibition and retrospective will arrive at Sydney Town Hall on July 1, 2023 and will bring Sydney a sparkly variety of Marilyn’s personal possessions, clothes (including the infamous dress that Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala), handwritten letters and other treasured objects that don’t normally see the light of day – particularly in Australia. 

Running until September 24, this show is all about exploring who Marilyn really was away from the glitz and glam of the Hollywood spotlight. You can expect to see vestiges of her childhood, movie memorabilia from the ‘50s and ‘60s, and a whole lot of insights into her own private world. 

Tickets are available for purchase now, and you can book yourself in by clicking right here. 

Want more?

The most magnificent art exhibitions you should check out in Sydney this month

A $20 million Monopoly theme park is coming to Australia 

Want to live inside a Wes Anderson movie? These Airbnbs will make you do just that

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.marilynexhibition.com.au/
Address:
Sydney Town Hall
483 George St
Sydney
2000
Cross street:
Druitt St
Transport:
Nearby stations: Town Hall Station (City Rail)
Opening hours:
Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs, Sat, Sun - 10am-6pm, Fri - 10am-9pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.