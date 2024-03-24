Time Out says

A huge (mostly free) event in celebration of the ocean is coming to Sydney for five days of education and entertainment

Sydney is a city known for its coastline, so it makes sense that Australia’s largest cultural and science event for the ocean would take place on our sparkly shores. For five days this week, Ocean Lovers Festival is bringing ocean-centric education and entertainment to venues across the city – with Bondi Pavillion playing host to free talks and art exhibitions all weekend long.

In the lead up to the weekend, learn from globally leading scientists and sustainable tech innovators at the fourth annual Blue Solutions Summit (popping up at the Australian National Maritime Museum on Wednesday, March 20) or join a wine-fuelled, ocean-themed painting workshop Bondi Liquor Co. On Saturday morning, start the day with a sunrise yoga class, then clean up the beach with the Big Bondi Beach Clean and spend the rest of the day between group workshops (topics range from sound healing to free diving) and film screenings.

Free art exhibitions, live music performances and panel discussions will run all weekend long, exploring topics including demystifying sustainable food and the problem of plastic pollution. Registration is advised for if you want to attend the talks, and other events (including film screenings) are ticketed, so it's worth planning ahead to make the most of all of the ocean-centric activities on offer.



You can check out the program and plan your visit over here.

While you’re there, we’d suggest grabbing a juice and a very-Bondi salad bowl from this Californian-inspired beachside café.

