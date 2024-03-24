Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ocean Lovers Festival

  • Things to do
  • Australian National Maritime Museum, Darling Harbour
  1. Ocean Lovers Festival
    Photograph: Supplied | Ocean Lovers Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Ocean Lovers Festival
    Photograph: Supplied | Ocean Lovers Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Ocean Lovers Festival
    Photograph: Supplied | Ocean Lovers Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Childrens art workshop at Ocean Lovers Festival
    Photograph: Supplied | Ocean Lovers Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A huge (mostly free) event in celebration of the ocean is coming to Sydney for five days of education and entertainment

Sydney is a city known for its coastline, so it makes sense that Australia’s largest cultural and science event for the ocean would take place on our sparkly shores. For five days this week, Ocean Lovers Festival is bringing ocean-centric education and entertainment to venues across the city – with Bondi Pavillion playing host to free talks and art exhibitions all weekend long.

In the lead up to the weekend, learn from globally leading scientists and sustainable tech innovators at the fourth annual Blue Solutions Summit (popping up at the Australian National Maritime Museum on Wednesday, March 20) or join a wine-fuelled, ocean-themed painting workshop Bondi Liquor Co. On Saturday morning, start the day with a sunrise yoga class, then clean up the beach with the Big Bondi Beach Clean and spend the rest of the day between group workshops (topics range from sound healing to free diving) and film screenings. 

Free art exhibitions, live music performances and panel discussions will run all weekend long, exploring topics including demystifying sustainable food and the problem of plastic pollution. Registration is advised for if you want to attend the talks, and other events (including film screenings) are ticketed, so it's worth planning ahead to make the most of all of the ocean-centric activities on offer.

You can check out the program and plan your visit over here.

While you’re there, we’d suggest grabbing a juice and a very-Bondi salad bowl from this Californian-inspired beachside café.

RECOMMENDED:

Sydney is home to more ocean pools than anywhere else on earth

These are Sydney’s best beaches

And these are the best secret coastal hikes in the city

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.oceanloversfestival.com/
Address:
Australian National Maritime Museum
2 Murray St
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009
Price:
Free (some ticketed events)
Opening hours:
Various times

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.