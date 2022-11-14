Sydney
Old Fashioned Week

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Sydney, Sydney
Old Fashioned cocktail
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Alright you thirsty whisky-loving folks, listen up! Sydney is getting a week-long Old Fashioned festival

Created by muddling sugar with bitters and water and adding a nip of whisky, and traditionally garnished with an orange slice, a cocktail cherry and served with ice, the Old Fashioned cocktail is a thing of timeless beauty. 

If you’re anything like us and are partial to knocking back one or two of these bad boys on a Friday evening, then you’re in luck, as Sydney is getting a week-long Old Fashioned festival. Cheers to that.

Running for ten days from Saturday November 5 to Monday November 14, Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week will see the world’s number one classic cocktail put on the pedestal it rightfully deserves with some of Sydney’s finest bars and restaurants putting their own twist on the drink. Think Dean and Nancy on 22, Chin Chin, the Baxter Inn, the Rover, Door Knock, Doss House and more. Check out the full line-up here.

The program is jam-packed with delicious cocktail experiences, luxe food pairings and masterclasses with highlights including Dean and Nancy on 22 serving perhaps the world's bougiest Old Fashioned coming in at a whopping $15,000; New Orleans-inspired smokehouse and bar Nola will host whisky expert Andy Tsai for a tasting event with all backbar whiskies half price on Wednesday November 8; and Jolene’s Sydney will offer three bespoke Old Fashioneds, a complimentary tasting and a Deep South live band will be performing rock and country music from 6pm on Thursday November 10.

We’ll drink to that. 

Want to load up your calendar? Check out all the best things happening around town this month.

Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.woodfordreserve.com/oldfashionedweek/
Address:
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000

Dates and times

