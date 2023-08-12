Time Out says

Venture down the rabbit hole and get ready for a feast that will leave you feeling happily ever after. Innovative and affordable fine dining favourite Nel has announced the fourth chapter of its hugely popular Disney-themed degustation, and this iteration is bringing out the big guns. Winnie the Pooh, we’re looking at you.

Once Upon a Time is an eleven-course degustation inspired by chef Nelly Robinson’s favourite Disney classics. And while Robinson wants guests to be surprised when they dine at Nel, we do have some of the magical details about what’s in store for the Once Upon a Time fourth chapter. Strap in.

First up is a dish inspired by the film Ratatouille called Alfredo Linguini, which is a twist on the classic ratatouille, but done as a lasagne instead. Think layers of confit vegetables, lasagne sheets, béchamel, a mozzarella cheese foam and a dusting of basil dust to finish. Next, an Alice in Wonderland dish named The Tugley Wood featuring fresh Australian truffles, that is sure to bring back childhood memories. Plus, everyone’s favourite yellow bear Winnie the Pooh is reimagined in a sweet dessert called the Great Honey Pot Robbery with a honey-soaked sponge, a nest-like honey curd that’s topped with bee pollen, and is all served in a honey pot.

Robinson says, “The team and I had a blast creating and curating this one. It was so much fun to create a whole new menu around some of my favourite films and we have carefully crafted dishes to bring out each diners’ inner child. Indeed, we paired it with fun cocktails and some sensational wines too.”

Bookings are now open for this fantastical degustation, which will be on the table between Tuesday, May 30 until Saturday, August 12. The Once Upon a Time menu will set you back $185 per person, with an optional drink-matching package for an extra $165 per person. And just a heads up – this menu sells out every year so be sure to get in early and book if you’re keen.

Want to keep reading? Here are some other popular reads: