Time Out says

Slide into your glass slippers and prepare for a feast that will leave you feeling happily ever after. Sydney's whimsical and innovative fine dining favourite, Nel, has announced the fifth chapter of its hugely-popular, Disney-themed degustation, and this iteration is pulling out all the stops. Cruella de Vil, we’re looking at you.

Once Upon a Time is an eleven-course degustation inspired by chef/owner Nelly Robinson’s favourite Disney classics. While Robinson aims to surprise guests during their dining experience at Nel, we do have some of the magical details about what’s in store for the fifth chapter. Strap in.

First up is a dish inspired by the film Mulan called ‘Lucky Cricket.’ Think: a purple puffed prawn toast with a theatrical chicken and eggplant pastry baked in a crisp tulle ‘wand’. Next, Robinson has created a Frozen-themed course featuring Nordic-style cured ocean trout with a pickled onion snowflake, cream cheese snow, and a lemon and dill dusting done tableside. Cruella de Vil gets her moment with a dish consisting of black and white ricotta gnocchi, pan-seared mushrooms, and finished with a celeriac velouté (a type of soup). Dessert will spotlight The Jungle Book with a sweet treat called ‘King Louie,’ featuring a banana-shaped cream with roasted white chocolate and peanut butter brittle (yum). Plus, there’s a dessert inspired by Peter Pan called ‘The Pixie Hollow’ – a fairy dust made from golden, sweet pastry crumble.

Robinson said: “I am taking our diners on a journey of nostalgia. It is so much fun creating this menu. The films continue to inspire me. With the team at Nel we have crafted the menu to ensure a moment of joy and wonder in every single dish.”

Bookings are now open for this fantastical degustation, available from Tuesday, April 16, until Saturday, August 10. Once Upon a Time costs $185 per person, with an optional drink-matching package available for an extra $165 per person. Just a heads up – this experience sells out every year, so be sure to book early if you’re keen.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Want to keep reading? Here are some other popular reads:

Feel like a drink? These are the coolest bars in Sydney here.