Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pinot Palooza

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Carriageworks, Eveleigh
  • Recommended
Two women enjoy glasses of pinot
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Everyone's favourite pinot party is back after a two-year hiatus

Donning its best party shoes to leave the last dregs of pandemic uncertainty behind, Pinot Palooza the world’s longest-running pinot festival is emerging from its two-and-a-half-year hiatus to bring the pinot party vibes back for the first time since 2019.

Not only is the two day pinot festsival coming home, it's celebrating its 10th anniversary, and bringing plenty of good pals along. More than 70 of the best pinot producers from around Australia, New Zealand and beyond are coming to join the festivities across four cities and it's Sydney's turn on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June. 

The 2022 event will be at the usual Carriageworks location and will welcome an all-new ticketing format that will have pinot fans choose from one of multiple session times available over two days in all four cities. The Covid-conscious new format is designed to not only better manage crowds and density considerations but to offer punters a more personal interaction with theproducers.

Further details, like the all-killer-no-filler food lineup are yet to be announced but keep an out on the Pinot Palooza website here and book your tickets ASAP, this is sure to be a sell-out.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Carriageworks
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Contact:
www.carriageworks.com.au
02 8571 9099
Price:
$65

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.