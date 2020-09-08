Pixar Putt

A pop-up Disney Pixar-themed putt putt course will set up 18 holes in Parramatta

There's nothing more likely than a round of mini-golf to coax the hyper-competitive streaks in siblings, school mates and family members to the surface. Now, you can face off with your foes (we mean, friends) at a new pop-up putt putt experience in Parramatta these school holidays.

The Disney Pixar-themed mini-golf course teed off at the Bank West Stadium. Supplying reams of nostalgic putt putt fun for those of us who grew up wishing our toys would come to life like in Toy Story, or imagining what it would be like to face Hopper and his gang in A Bug’s Life, it's a dream. You’ll face challenges featuring these beloved films alongside others starring familiar animated friends from The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Ratatouille, Monsters Inc., Wall-E and more.

Choose between playing a nine-hole round or hit up the whole 18-hole course. Tickets for the shorter journey cost adults $24.90 and their kidlets $19.90, while the infinity and beyond level will set Disney-obsessed grown ups back $39.90 and their kids $29.90. Coming as a family team? Face-off the 18-hole course for $119.90 and nine holes for $79.90.

Tickets have been extended through to November 15. Check here for opening hours. If you want to reminisce about the original Disney Pixar hits under the stars (sorry kids, sequels are a hard thing to master), you can head to the after-dark sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 7-10pm.

