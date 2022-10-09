Sydney
Sit Stay Society Pop-Up Wine Bar

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around Oxford Street, Darlinghurst
Sip on South Australian wines while patting rescue pups at this two-day pop up on Oxford Street

Stop everything! A pop-up wine bar featuring rescue dogs is coming to Oxford Street for two days only! That's right. Wine. Dogs. Dogs and wine. It's literally the only thing that 2022 needs and thanks to the good folks over at Sit Stay Society, the two are together at last. 

From October 7-9, Sit Stay Society Wines will transform 205 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, into a wine bar for guests to sip wines and cuddle with dogs – big and small – in need of a loving home. That means you can throw back a Big Dog sauvignon blanc, Big Dog chardonnay and Big Dog pinot grigio while getting all the pats you and the good boys and girls need.

The Sit Stay Society wine range is a collection of South Australian drops with a worthy cause. For every 750ml or 375ml bottle sold, Sit Stay Society donates a portion to support PetRescue’s mission to ensure every pet is safe, respected and loved. If that ain't a good enough reason to get lit while patting a pooch, we don't know what is.

The event will run multiple sessions across three days, is only for 18+ and to ensure the safesty and comfort of the pooches, please leave your furry friends at home. Tickets to the charity event are $50 and can be booked via the Sit Stay Society website here.

Couldn't help yourself? Take your new rescue dog to one of Sydney's best dog-friendly parks.

Elizabeth McDonald

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/sit-stay-society-rescue-dog-wine-bar-tickets-399906159087
Around Oxford Street
Oxford St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
$50 + bf

