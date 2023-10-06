Time Out says

Culture, music, art, food and community come together for this two-day party in South Eveleigh

Time to bust out your party hat: a two-day street party is going down in the buzzing food precinct of South Eveleigh this October, and you’re invited.

The inaugural South Eveleigh Street Party will be held on Thursday and Friday, October 5-6, and will see musicians, chefs and artists come together for a cultural community celebration.

The line-up is jam-packed: catch incredible live performances by headline acts Donny Benét – the Sydney artist who's single-handedly bringing back synthy '80s post-disco sounds – and souful singer-songwriter Ngaiire. Head chef Alex Prichard from Iceberg’s Dining Room and Bar will be doing a takeover at funky no-waste cocktail bar Re, and a groovy disco night with DJ Sveta and Marcus King will kick off when the sun goes down.

Usually a lunch-only affair, Kylie Kwong will be opening up her award-winning eatery for dinner both nights with a $60 set menu. During the day, be sure to try Kwong’s 'Lucky’s Sung Choi Bao of South Eveleigh Community’ made using locally grown herbs and veg.

Other highlights of the festival include sex clown Betty Grumble leading a Grumble Boogie aerobics dance class; a kid’s rave hosted by Levins; a weaving and cultural conversation workshop with Indigenous artist Nadeena Dixon; and a community mural activity hosted by 107 Projects resident artist Bridget Kelly, while you can enjoy a cool treat from Anita Gelato South Eveleigh. Plus, the Retrosweat team will get your heart pumping with a 1980s freestyle aerobics workout (more energy!).

Keep an eye out for junkyard performance collective Deep Sea Astronauts, and we also love the sounds of the giant inflatable tentacles that will dance from the tops of buildings.

The South Eveleigh Street Party kicks off from 2pm-11pm both days, and entry is free. Come on down, grab a drink, and take in a melting pot of art, live music, and feel good vibes and flavours. Check out the full line-up and times here.

