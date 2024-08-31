Subscribe
  • Things to do
  • Around Redfern, Prospect

South Eveleigh's winter events series

Questacon is coming to Sydney as part of South Eveleigh's science-focused winter events series

Winnie Stubbs
Calling all science fans! If you’re fed up with the three-hour journey to Canberra to get to Questacon – Australia’s super-interactive National Science and Technology Centre – this is the news you’ve been waiting for. As part of South Eveleigh’s winter events series, Sydney is scoring its very own Questacon pop-up, alongside a series of other activations to keep Sydneysiders entertained through one of the city's coldest months.

As a technology-focused precinct, South Eveleigh is using its month-long winter events series as an opportunity to spotlight the country’s leading technology and science organisations through community-facing events. And yes, Questacon is coming to town – though not for the whole month.

Taking over the Locomotive Workshop Central corridor and Locomotive Street from Wednesday, August 7 until Saturday, August 10, Byte Wise - A Questacon Exhibition will bring the National Science and Technology Centre’s signature curiosity-inspiring stuff to Sydney. To form the exhibition, Questacon curators have put together 24 mind-boggling exhibits designed to “ignite curiosity, boost confidence, and deepen understanding of computational thinking in everyday life.”

The immersive exhibition will explore key themes of computational thinking including programming, algorithms, patterns, irrational numbers, measurement, geometry, logic, and problem-solving.

Alongside the Questacon pop-up, guests can expect to see a Brick Work Exhibit (with spectacular Lego sculptures), a silent cinema, an e-bike workshop, and a playzone for the young and young at heart. Plus, live DJs will be setting the soundtrack, the rooftop garden will be hosting an impressive line-up of speakers, and sneaker and streetwear marketplace Pushas will be popping up with a rare-finds marketplace.

Once you’re done with the family-friendly fun, you can refuel at one of the best restaurants in Redfern, or keep it local at South Eveleigh’s always-lively Brewdog.

Details

Event website:
www.southeveleigh.com/
Address
Around Redfern
Redfern
Sydney
2016

Dates and times

