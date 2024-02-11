Time Out says

As an ode to the American summer camps that have woven their way into our pop culture concept of summer for decades (The Parent Trap, Camp Rock, we’re looking at you), Spotify has launched a summer camp-style event series right here in Sydney – offering music fans the chance to join music workshops and campfire singalongs with their favourite artists.

Spotify *hits different* Summer Camp is inspired by the platform’s *hits different* playlist: songs that tug on the nostalgic, teenage heartstrings within all of us (even more so when consumed beside a campfire). The pop-up event series will feature a drumstick decorating workshop with Australia’s favourite outspoken drummer G Flip, a denim jacket design workshop with pop-punk starlet Ūla and a fairy wing making workshop with the princess that is Peach PRC. The program also includes a scapbooking session with pop duo Cat & Calmell, and a ping-pong championship spearheaded by Sydney golden boy Ruel. Guests will also be treated to fireside performaces from Ruel and Ūla – bringing American summer camp dreams to life in the heart of Paddington.

Unsurprisingly, tickets to the free event disappeared within minutes, but you can join the waitlist to secure a spot at day one of the intimate workshops over here, and day two over here.

