Sydney Ceramics Market

  1. A person holds a stack of bright coloured squishy clay mugs
    Photograph: Voluptuary Ceramics
  2. Small ceramic sculptures painted in bright pastel colours with little toadstools coming off them
    Photograph: Albatross Ceramics
  3. An organic shaped tan coloured vase is photographed against a terracotta coloured wall
    Photograph: Glost Studios
  4. A squishy looking pink vase resembling human flesh is photographed against a white background
    Photograph:Voluptuary Ceramics
  5. Organic clay objects in neutral colours photographed against a white sheet
    Photograph: Sydney Ceramics Market
Time Out says

Head to this dreamy new market for locally made clay and pottery treasures

Calling all pottery lovers, your day has come. On Sunday, November 6, the gorgeous Sydney Ceramics Market is landing in Forest Lodge for the very first time, and for all those who dig perusing the wild and wonderful handmade wares of local creatives, this is a weekend potter-around that we reckon shouldn’t be missed. 

Kicking off at 10am and running till 5pm, this one-day event will be all about celebrating the diverse talents of 36 local ceramics artists, showcasing one-of-a-kind homewares, jewellery and art pieces that rarely get seen by the public.

You'll have the opportunity to discover, explore and buy a colourful variety of clay-based wares, with the market bringing together the work of artists, potters and ceramists from all over Sydney and NSW. Expect to get your paws on the likes of the goopy pastel work of Voluptuary Ceramics, the ethereal fairy shapes of Albatross Ceramics and the glossy neutrality of Glost Studios, amongst a whole lot more

Everything will be going down at Harold Park Community Lodge, upstairs at the Tramsheds. Entry is free, you can RSVP here, and you can stay up to date with any additional information on their Instagram and website

Happy pottering! 

Want more? Check out our ultimate list of Sydney's very best markets

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
sydneyceramicsmarket.com/
Address:
The Tramsheds
1 Dalgal Way
Forest Lodge
2037
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-5pm

Dates and times

