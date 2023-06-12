Time Out says

There’s even more reason to get out and enjoy dinner and a show, with the opening of an Indigenous restaurant at the Sydney Opera House

The Sydney Opera House is welcoming a brand new restaurant with the opening of Midden by Mark Olive this July. Olive (aka 'the Black Olive') is a legendary indigenous chef and Bundjalung man with more than 30 years of experience, who's renowned for his hit TV shows, including The Outback Café. A celebration of his Indigenous heritage, Olive’s new Sydney restaurant will be joining the stellar line-up of Opera House bars and restaurants, including Bennelong, Opera Bar, House Canteen and the theatre bars. Dinner and a show, all under one glorious roof.

Operated by Doltone Hospitality Group, Midden by Mark Olive is taking over the current Portside space, and will be located in the Western Foyers. The produce-driven menu will showcase Aussie native ingredients like wattle seed, bush honey, saltbush and succulents.

Menu highlights include damper with native herbs and whipped eucalyptus butter; blue gum-smoked barramundi; wallaby shanks braised in bush tomato; and quandong-glazed chicken with warrigal greens.

“Opening a restaurant at the Sydney Opera House on Tubowgule, Gadigal country is a dream come true,” says Olive. “Of course, the land on which the Opera House stands was a gathering place for ceremony and culture for thousands of years before the building itself was ever conceived, and I hope the menu we’ve created will give guests a real taste of that millennia-old history, and maybe even inspire some to cook with our vibrant native ingredients at home, too.”

Sydney Opera House chief customer officer Jade McKellar says: “Midden by Mark Olive will be integral to the Opera House and all it stands for, and I can’t wait for our visitors and audiences to enjoy this unique food offering that celebrates our First Nations’ heritage.” We can’t wait, either.

Midden by Mark Olive will be opening on Tuesday, July 4, for lunch and dinner (dinner). There will also be high teas held every Wednesday and on weekends, so round up your friends.

