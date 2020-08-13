The best heated pools in Sydney
You can get your laps in year-round in these temperature-controlled waters
If you're inclined to take a dip in Sydney during the summer months, you’re spoilt for choice. You can take the plunge at a briny ocean pool, dive into open waters at a harbour beach, seek out a leafy bushland swimming hole, or even lounge by a ritzy rooftop lido.
But there’s no reason your swim time should suffer when the sun isn’t shining. The Harbour City has several excellent indoor and outdoor heated pools which operate year-round, and after a lengthy shutdown as new safety protocols were hammered out, most of them have now reopened to the public. Here’s our pick of the best of the bunch you can visit right now.
North Sydney Olympic Pool
Enjoy laps with epic views at the foot of the Coathanger. From this beloved bathing spot you can clap eyes on all of Sydney’s most iconic landmarks: Luna Park, Sydney Harbour and the Opera House, not to mention the Sydney Harbour. And if you can drag your eyes away from the horizon, you'll find Art Deco designs and intricate decorative plasterwork around the pool itself. Facilities include the sky-facing 50-metre heated pool, gymnasium, sauna, spa, indoor 25-metre pool and café. Currently, sessions must be booked in advance and strict limits on the number of swimmers per lane are in effect.
Victoria Park Pool
Within the nine lush hectares of Victoria Park, you'll find a sunny eight-lane 50m Olympic pool which is open year-round except for Good Friday and Christmas Day. Visitors of all ages are able to join swimming classes at the pool or hire a lane to get serious with solo swim training, and since it's consistently heated to a very comfortable 25 degrees, the laps are good here come rain or shine. There's also a fully equipped gym with cardio machines and free weights. Capacity is strictly capped at present to a maximum of 25 swimmers (three per lane), so if you can, come outside of peak times and call ahead to secure your spot.
Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre
Even if you're not a pro swimmer you can still have a great time at Sydney Olympic Park's world-class swimming facility. The play pools and water rides are currently closed, but if you're a serious swimmer, there are three lap pools to choose from. No one expects you to go as fast as Ian Thorpe or Grant Hackett but it's pretty cool, nonetheless, to know you're swimming in the same waters where they made Olympic history. Casual entry is currently suspended, but you can purchase a limited-time 30-day or 25-entry swim pass that doesn't lock you into a membership.
Prince Alfred Park Pool
What sets this Central Sydney blue lagoon apart from many others is that it's fully accessible. The nine-lane, 50m pool has a ramp enabling swimmers of all abilities to enjoy a CBD paddle, and a toddler splash pool makes life easier for parents. And there's a big focus on sustainability: we're loving the energy-saving measures, all the grass for poolside lounging and the green roof which features 35,000 native plants and grasses that conceal the centre from the street. Currently, to increase capacity while still allowing for social distancing, the pool has been subdivided into 25-metre lanes instead of the usual 50-metres. Pre-booking is advised.
Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre
There are no less than three pools to choose from at this state of the art facility named in honour of Australia's greatest swimming star. In this temple to fitness you'll also find a gymnasium, sauna, steam room and additional fitness rooms, as well as classes like water aerobics. Capacities have been significantly reduced to meet with safety protocols so call ahead to ensure you can secure a lane.
Cook and Phillip Aquatic and Fitness Centre
Located slap-bang in the middle of the CBD, in the shadow of St Mary's Cathedral by Hyde Park, this subterranean complex has an Olympic-size swimming pool as well as excellent indoor basketball courts if you'd rather work up a sweat out of the water. Booking in advance isn't necessary but, as with every pool in Sydney at the moment, strict limits on maximum capacities apply. Currently, the 50-metre pool has been sub-divided into 25-metre sections, allowing more swimmers access at any one time.
