The best heated pools in Sydney

If you're inclined to take a dip in Sydney during the summer months, you’re spoilt for choice. You can take the plunge at a briny ocean pool, dive into open waters at a harbour beach, seek out a leafy bushland swimming hole, or even lounge by a ritzy rooftop lido.

But there’s no reason your swim time should suffer when the sun isn’t shining. The Harbour City has several excellent indoor and outdoor heated pools which operate year-round, and after a lengthy shutdown as new safety protocols were hammered out, most of them have now reopened to the public. Here’s our pick of the best of the bunch you can visit right now.

