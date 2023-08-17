Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cherry Blossoms over a Japanese arch
Photograph: Destination NSW

The best places to see cherry blossoms around Sydney

Want to wander through a pink fluffy forest? Here are all the best places to do it outside of Japan

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

It’s a universal truth that getting to see cherry blossoms in all their pink, fragrant glory is one of life’s most magnificent simple pleasures. Wandering through a glade full of fluffy blossoms is like being in a very sweet dream that you don’t want to wake up from, and we wish we could do it all year round. Sadly, cherry blossom season in Sydney is a fleeting affair, but that doesn’t mean we can’t juice it for all it's worth while we have the chance – particuarly if you can't make it over to Japan any time soon. 

Here’s a list of the best places to see cherry blossoms in and near Sydney, from festivals to gardens to adorable mountain towns, we’ve got you and your flower fix covered this spring.

And just remember – if you want to see cherry blossoms this year, don't sit on it. They tend to be in full bloom from mid-August to early September, but with the unusually warm winter we've had, we've been told they aren't guaranteed to stick around for as long as normal.

Fly, don't stroll, folks. The pink fields are worth it. 

Want more? Here are the 8 best national parks you can explore near Sydney.

Best places to see cherry blossoms in Sydney

Around Leura
Photograph: Alice Ellis

Around Leura

  • Travel

Leura is arguably the consistently best place to see cherry blossoms near Sydney – even better, it's free to witness this neighbourhood's pink fluffy wonders. With hundreds of vibrant and seriously chunky blossoms turning this gorgeous town into a pink cloud dreamland, visiting in late August is always a good idea. Grab something to eat, and then get snap-happy. You won't regret it.

Read more
Advertising
Hunter Valley Gardens
Photograph: Hunter Valley Gardens

Hunter Valley Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

OK, so – the Hunter Valley Gardens don't have cherry blossoms, but they do have crab apple blossoms, and we've been told that when it comes to visuals, there's very little difference. As of August 18, the blossoms are in full bloom due to a very warm winter, yet it's possible that in heavy winds, they can get blown away before you get a chance to check them out. The gardens is also home to other types of beautiful blooms. Tip: Wander through their Oriental Garden and pretend you're somewhere mysterious in Japan.

Read more
Blue Mountains Botanic Garden
Photograph: Shutterstock

Blue Mountains Botanic Garden

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

As of mid-August, the cherry blossoms in the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden have just started coming through, meaning that they should be in full and resplendent bloom in late August and at the beginning of September. Totally free to see, you can enter the garden and wander around to your heart's content. Head to this stunning mountain-top garden for epic views, gorgeous plants and a number of fluffy pink blossoms that'll make your day.

Read more
Advertising
Around Katoomba
Photograph: Kristen Greaves/Destination NSW

Around Katoomba

  • Attractions
  • Prospect

Katoomba is the biggest town in the Blue Mountains, a historic gem and the perfect launch-pad for the Three Sisters and other iconic walks through the sweeping national park. Although host to considerably less blossoms than Leura, you will still be able to see a number of flowering trees scattered throughout the town's main strip and suburban streets. There won't be as many as you'll find elsewhere, but with the cold climate and mountain altitudes in late August you shouldn't be disappointed.

Read more

Go purple and see jacarandas instead

Circular Quay and the Rocks
Photograph: Destination NSW

Circular Quay and the Rocks

While the big white sails and ol’ Mr Coathanger are splendid sights to behold without floral adornments, the subtle embellishments of lilac flowers are a fresh spring framing for these iconic structures. Jacarandas bloom along the foreshore, the cobblestoned streets of the Rocks and in a big bright forest between the ferry wharf and the MCA.

Read more
Kirribilli
Photograph: Destination NSW

Kirribilli

The North Shore is home to some real tall poppies in terms of jacaranda trees, but Kirribilli’s McDougall Street must have something in the soil. When they’re at their blooming best, the trees reach out for their neighbours, creating a flowering arch and a fairytale scene on the street below.

Read more
Advertising
Paddington
Photograph: Destination NSW

Paddington

If the bold hue of Sydney’s favourite trees has inspired you to seek out a copycat purple outfit, check out more jacarandas on Oxford Street in between browsing. Don’t miss the intersection with Glenmore Road, which offers an explosion of colour as the tree-lined streets merge.

Read more
Grafton Jacaranda Festival
Photograph: Destination NSW

Grafton Jacaranda Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Situated around a 6.5 hours' drive north of Sydney, Grafton is home to an abundance of jacaranda trees. With more than 2,000 of the lilac flowering trees calling this Northern Rivers town home, you’re in for a big, fat, flowery time. Running every year, this festival is somewhat of an institution, with it bringing wild small town quirkiness and beautiful blossoms together in one, gorgeous place.

Read more
Advertising
The University of Sydney
Photograph: Destination NSW

The University of Sydney

The jacaranda in the Sydney Uni quadrangle had acquired an unusual level of celebrity status for a tree before uprooting the whole school (emotionally) and passing away in 2016. Luckily, the university cloned the 88 year old before she moved on, so her almost-offspring will hopefully be wowing us with their modern jacaranda style this season.

Read more
Advertising
Lavender Bay
Photograph: Destination NSW

Lavender Bay

Purple picnic? Lavender Bay is the place to do it with mauve-clad views of the harbour. But watch out for falling flowers – those bright little buds are prone to shedding and come with a sticky residue for maximum mess. They’re also like hardcore rave caves for native bees, so picnickers beware.

Read more
Camden
Photograph: Destination NSW

Camden

If you’re itching for a jacaranda-themed mini road trip, you’ll find an impressive corridor on Argyle Street in Camden, just south west of Sydney. They’re pretty proud of their purple patch too, purposefully beefing up their family of trees last year by planting eight additional mature jacarandas to their collection.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.