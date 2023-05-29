Sydney
  1. A dark tunnel filled with rainbow lights.
    Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Vivid Sydney 2023 | Dark Spectrum
  2. A couple smiling up at crazy looking lights.
    Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Vivid Sydney 2023
  3. Vivid Sydney 2023
    Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Hamilton Lund | Vivid Sydney 2023
  4. Lights in the harbour at Cockle Bay Sydney.
    Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Vivid Sydney 2023 | Cockle Bay
  5. Two woman with their arms around each other in the night, looking up at lights.
    Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Reece McMillan | Vivid Sydney 2023
  6. Vivid Sydney 2023
    Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Reece McMillan | Vivid Sydney 2023
The best things to see at Vivid Sydney 2023

We've scoured the city for the best light installations to explore this winter

Alannah Maher
Alice Ellis
Written by
Alannah Maher
&
Alice Ellis
Vivid Sydney just keeps on growing bigger and brighter – like a hungry caterpillar engulfing every building and monument in its sights, until eventually no inch of the city will be spared from the luminous wash of this eye-catching winter festival. Oh my!

The Vivid Sydney Light Walk has grown so big, in fact, that light lookers are encouraged to tackle it over multiple nights. But with more than 60 different light attractions, glowing spectacles, huge immersive installations and countless experiences on the menu, it can be difficult to know where to get started. Don’t fret (we see you fretting), this is where we come in. We’ve scoured the city to put together the ultimate hit-list for Vivid Sydney 2023.

So layer up warmly, pop on some comfy shoes, and get ready to light up the night! Vivid is on every day until Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Note: Most Vivid light installations are free to explore, but a few Vivid installations are ticketed this year. We've included prices where applicable.

Want to know more, like where to eat, drink or even stay for Vivid? Check out our guide to all things Sydney Vivid 2023 over here.

Best Vivid Sydney 2023 lights

Written in the Stars drone show
Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Daniel Tran | Written in the Stars drone show - Vivid Sydney

Written in the Stars drone show

Where is it? In the sky above Circular Quay

How much is it? Free

What is it? It’s the biggest drone show in the Southern Hemisphere, baby! Involving more than 1,000 drones, this 10-minute Vivid Sydney show is a journey through our solar system. The ‘drone show’ is way more entertaining and moving than it sounds. The thousand or so drones fly in coordinated movement like flocks of birds, changing position and also colour to make crazily realistic 3D shapes – such as a giant ‘whale’, breaching from the surface of the harbour – in the sky above you. The show is set to the moving soundtrack of ‘The Planets’ by Gustav Holst, remixed by Peewee Ferris (the audio is available on the Cinewav app. Download it to get your audio ticket and press play). 

When is it? Written in the Stars is only showing on select nights during Vivid, from 9.10pm. Look to the skies on: Wed May 31, Sun Jun 4, Wed Jun 7, Mon Jun 12, Wed Jun 14 (that is, unless we get bad weather). 

How can I watch it? For the best views of the drone show, head to the Circular Quay foreshore – anywhere from the Sydney Opera House to the Overseas Passenger Terminal. The Cahill Expressway footpath and the other side of the harbour (at Kirribilli) are also good vantage points.

While you’re in the area… You’ll also have a view of some of the most popular installations at Vivid: the Lighting of the Sails (the Opera House), the front of the MCA building, and the front of Customs House (just behind Circular Quay).

Read more
Life Enlivened (Lighting of the Sails)
Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Hamilton Lund | Vivid Sydney 2023

Life Enlivened (Lighting of the Sails)

Where is it? Sydney Opera House, at Circular Quay

How much is it? Free

What is it? Before legendary 95-year-old Australian artist John Olsen passed away just this April, he worked with the Vivid Sydney team to distil 15 artworks from his 60-year career into Life Enlivened, the stunning light show that illuminates the Opera House’s sails this year for Vivid. Olsen had a life-long fascination with Australian nature, which fits nicely with this year’s festival theme, ‘Vivid Sydney, Naturally’. This is what Ben Marshall, Sydney Opera House Vivid Live curator, thought when the lights went on: “While I’d always thought that [the] Life Enlivened animated artwork would be something remarkable, I was unprepared for its impact seeing it spring to life. With Olsen’s passing, the work has become imbued with a whole new degree of emotional significance, and seeing his imagery dancing across the sails and reflected in the water of the harbour of the city he drew such inspiration from, is a sight I’ll remember forever.”

When is it? Every night during Vivid Sydney, May 26 to June 17. It plays on rotation from 6-11pm.

How can I watch it? Your best vantage point of Life Enlivened is from across the water from the Sydney Opera House, on the western side of Circular Quay (over near the MCA, the Overseas Passenger Terminal and the southern pylon of the Harbour Bridge). If you’re standing right in front of the Opera House, it’s harder to take it all in.

While you’re in the area… Check out Barerarerungar, the projections on the front of the MCA building. Barerarerungar means “country” in Boonwurrung, a language from the Kulin Nation, where the artist Maree Clarke lives. It draws from the artist's three decades of reclaiming and resurfacing south-east First Nations art and cultural practices. The show features river reeds, symbolising safe travels, friendship, and the river reed necklaces made by Maree and her family.

Dark Spectrum
Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Vivid Sydney 2023 | Dark Spectrum

Dark Spectrum

Where is it? Underneath Wynyard 

How much is it? Approx. $35 per adult (depending on day/time) 

What is it? 850-metres of unused tunnels underneath Wynyard Station (from WWII) have been installed with incredible lights, music and other types of installations, and opened to the public for the first time ever. You move your way through eight different rooms, each decked out with different colours and sounds, strobes, smoke and haze effects. Definitely brings underground nightclub vibes, but the kids should love it too. You should allow 60 minutes to get through the area.

When is it? They’re running Dark Spectrum tours through the tunnels every day during Vivid and beyond. You can book tours from midday to 9.15pm every day – they don’t need to wait until after sunset to turn the lights on, because it’s always dark underground. 

How can I watch it? You do have to book a tour, you don’t just head on in. We recommend booking in advance. Prices vary by day and time slot, but you’re looking at about $35 for an adult, $24 for a kid, or you can get a family pass for $98. Entry is via Wynyard Park, between York and Carrington Streets – and you’ll exit via Cumberland Street in the Rocks. Find out more here.

While you’re in the area… When you get spat out in the Rocks, check out the glowy Rocks Markets - Vivid Edition and grab some delicious food – it’s on from 5pm to 10pm on Fridays, and 10am to 10pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Read more
Elemental
Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Vivid Sydney 2023 | Elemental

Elemental

Where is it? In the water between Cockle Bay Wharf and Darling Harbour

How much is it? Free

What is it? Anyone who's been to Vivid Sydney in past years has seen the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House lit up – but have you ever seen the water between Cockle Bay and Darling Harbour come alive? Elemental is an essential – 'elemental', in fact – stop on the Vivid Light Walk. It combines spectacular 80-metre "water shooters", light projections, flames and pyro technics, for a dramatic in-water show that can be viewed from promenades on all sides. The creators say the installation celebrates the four elements: fire, air, water and earth. 

When is it? Every night during Vivid Sydney, May 26 to June 17. It plays on rotation from 6-11pm.

How can I watch it? From either Cockle Bay Wharf or the Darling Harbour side. (As with other shows, you can listen to the soundtrack if you download the Cinewav app, get your audio ticket and press play.) 

While you’re in the area… Head over to buzzing dining precinct Darling Quarter for their Vivid event, Naturally at Darling Quarter. As well as Vivid food specials, they've got their own spectacular light exhibits and a range of free entertainment.

Read more
The Last Ocean
Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Vivid Sydney 2023 | Barangaroo

The Last Ocean

Where is it? Stargazer Lawn, Barangaroo 

How much is it? Free

What is it? This Vivid installation is rubbish. No, really. The Last Ocean is a massive tessellated ‘ice sheet’ made of reclaimed ocean plastic. This is your chance to step onto the icy wonderland of Antarctica without harming it. During the day, the surface swirls between captivating shades of blues and whites. Then, at nightfall, your movements upon the expansive artwork stir the seas, causing them to splash up and shift the ice’s shape and colour under your feet. Taking its name from photographer John Weller's organisation that works to protect one of the most unique ecosystems on Earth, Antarctica's Ross Sea, The Last Ocean is an ode to what we risk losing if we don't limit our impact on the Earth. 

When is it? The Last Ocean lights up every night of Vivid from 6pm to 11pm.

While you’re in the area… There are a total of 13 light installations taking over Barangaroo this year. We’re quite fond of the giant frogs that make up Night Walkers, an installation on Barangaroo Lawn that supersizes a handful of endangered frogs to highlight the amazing markings and ecological importance of these colourful amphibians. The curious layered-nest-like construction of Barangaroo House also makes a great canvas for House of Naturalia, where projected tendrils of moss intertwine with the building’s cascading plants, and a cascading waterfall dives off into a colourful underwater world.

Read more
