The best things to see at Vivid Sydney 2023

Where is it? In the sky above Circular Quay

How much is it? Free

What is it? It’s the biggest drone show in the Southern Hemisphere, baby! Involving more than 1,000 drones, this 10-minute Vivid Sydney show is a journey through our solar system. The ‘drone show’ is way more entertaining and moving than it sounds. The thousand or so drones fly in coordinated movement like flocks of birds, changing position and also colour to make crazily realistic 3D shapes – such as a giant ‘whale’, breaching from the surface of the harbour – in the sky above you. The show is set to the moving soundtrack of ‘The Planets’ by Gustav Holst, remixed by Peewee Ferris (the audio is available on the Cinewav app. Download it to get your audio ticket and press play).

When is it? Written in the Stars is only showing on select nights during Vivid, from 9.10pm. Look to the skies on: Wed May 31, Sun Jun 4, Wed Jun 7, Mon Jun 12, Wed Jun 14 (that is, unless we get bad weather).

How can I watch it? For the best views of the drone show, head to the Circular Quay foreshore – anywhere from the Sydney Opera House to the Overseas Passenger Terminal. The Cahill Expressway footpath and the other side of the harbour (at Kirribilli) are also good vantage points.



While you’re in the area… You’ll also have a view of some of the most popular installations at Vivid: the Lighting of the Sails (the Opera House), the front of the MCA building, and the front of Customs House (just behind Circular Quay).