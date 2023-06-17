Time Out says

It is a fact universally acknowledged that Vivid Sydney is a spectacular affair. And this year, it’s promising to be bigger, better and far more spectacular than ever.

With more than 60 different light attractions, glowing spectacles, huge immersive installations and countless experiences on the menu, there’s only one way you can guarantee yourself that you’ll see it all – the Vivid Light Walk. Running from May 26 to June 17, this year’s Light Walk will include a gorgeous variety of free and ticketed artworks and immersive experiences that all deserve a look in.

This year’s track will span a hefty 8.5 kilometres, and can be tackled over the span of one night if you’re feeling very strong and adventurous. If you’re not, just do part of it, and remember that you can stop for food, drink and ticketed events along the way. Really, it’s all in your hands.

If you like to keep it classic, kick off at Circular Quay. The epicentre of all Vivid shenanigans, you will get to walk through a cube made of double mirrors, gaze at a nebulous network of LED lights under Circular Quay station, and be awed by the gigantic Inside Out – a textile light show inspired by three decades of Aussie décor, fashion and style.

After you leave the Quay, head to the MCA lawn to see Barerarerungar transform the museum’s front facade, then over to Dawes Point to see the Lighting of the Sails on the Opera House’s wings. After that, you can walk to Dawes Point Park where you can stand under the Harbour Bridge to see an animated map that illuminates the journey of Sydney’s growth over the last century.

Loop up to Wynyard station for what is, in our opinion, the pièce de résistance of this year’s Vivid: Dark Spectrum. Wander through one of Sydney’s oldest abandoned tunnel systems that have been filled with themed light shows, robots, lasers and a musical accompaniment. Gasp.

After that, you can head to Walsh Bay for a series of wild light shows, then to Barangaroo for the biggest installation ever seen at Vivid Sydney: The Last Ocean. Made of reclaimed ocean plastic, this immense recreation of Antarctic ice shelves will be in residence on the Barangaroo Reserve’s Stargazer Lawn, and promises to be an otherworldly immersive experience that everyone should make sure they hit up. After that, head to the Cutaway for an immersive Vivid House and a pit stop at Vivid Fire Kitchen.

Darling Harbour, Darling Square and the Darling Quarter will also all be well lit up with respective epic shows, rainbow swings and a whole plethora of live music and illuminated action. After you’ve had your Darling-fill, head up to the Powerhouse Museum for their special Up Late Vivid program, and then paint your own glowy masterpiece with water at Waterlight. At Central, you’ll see eternal bonfires and the station’s clock tower get stripped back to its barest bones, with an otherworldly night ending in the place we all need most – a way to get home.

We know that’s a lot – but, believe it or not, there’s a whole lot more. If you want to customise your own light walk for your own night, you can do so right here.

Just make sure you pack your comfiest shoes this year. You’re going to need 'em.

