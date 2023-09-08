Time Out says

A Singaporean event is popping up at Circular Quay this spring featuring a recreation of the country’s most famous bar, pretty Supertrees, hawker stalls and DJs

Singapore – home of delicious hawker stalls, architectural masterpieces, tree-lined streets and a seriously cool airport with a waterfall. If you’re yet to travel to the vibrant South Southeast Asian island country, you’re in luck, because for two nights this spring, you’ll be able to visit Singapore without even leaving Sydney.

Called ‘The Singaportal’, this incredible two-night experience is popping up at Circular Quay on the evenings of September 7 and 8, offering Sydneysiders a legit taste of Singapore’s colourful and electric nightlife.

The country’s most famous bar and birthplace of the Singapore Sling (the Long Bar in Raffles Hotel) will be recreated at the pop-up – and you better believe they’ll be slinging their best fruity concoctions for you and your mates. Singapore’s towering glowy Supertrees will be there for you to take a snap under, as will a Merlion recreation and a Haji Lane walk-through with murals. Plus, there’ll be hawker stalls selling authentic Singaporean dishes and booze, and DJs keeping the vibes high.

The two-day event is by travel and experiences platform Klook and the Singapore Tourism Board. There will be two sessions held each night, with tickets starting at $20 per person, and you can get them over here.

Forget the plane, and travel to Singapore with the Singaportal in September. We’re hungry just thinking about it.

