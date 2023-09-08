Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Singaportal

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Circular Quay, Circular Quay
The Singaportal
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

A Singaporean event is popping up at Circular Quay this spring featuring a recreation of the country’s most famous bar, pretty Supertrees, hawker stalls and DJs

Singapore  home of delicious hawker stalls, architectural masterpieces, tree-lined streets and a seriously cool airport with a waterfall. If you’re yet to travel to the vibrant South Southeast Asian island country, you’re in luck, because for two nights this spring, you’ll be able to visit Singapore without even leaving Sydney.

Called ‘The Singaportal’, this incredible two-night experience is popping up at Circular Quay on the evenings of September 7 and 8, offering Sydneysiders a legit taste of Singapore’s colourful and electric nightlife.

The country’s most famous bar and birthplace of the Singapore Sling (the Long Bar in Raffles Hotel) will be recreated at the pop-up – and you better believe they’ll be slinging their best fruity concoctions for you and your mates. Singapore’s towering glowy Supertrees will be there for you to take a snap under, as will a Merlion recreation and a Haji Lane walk-through with murals. Plus, there’ll be hawker stalls selling authentic Singaporean dishes and booze, and DJs keeping the vibes high.

The two-day event is by travel and experiences platform Klook and the Singapore Tourism Board. There will be two sessions held each night, with tickets starting at $20 per person, and you can get them over here.

Forget the plane, and travel to Singapore with the Singaportal in September. We’re hungry just thinking about it.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best places to eat and drink in Circular Quay

Check out the best things to do in Sydney for free

Have a look at Sydney's top cheap eats

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.klook.com/en-AU/activity/91056-singaportal-sydney/
Address:
Circular Quay
Circular Quay
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Circular Quay
Price:
From $20 per person
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.