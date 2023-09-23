Sydney
Timeout

True North Festival by Wanderlust

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks
  1. A lot of people doing yoga in a hall
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Women doing yoga in a group
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Xavier Rudd on a rock
    Photograph: Raf Wetere
Time Out says

Tap into your highest self with this day of yoga, meditation and Xavier Rudd

There are a lot of festivals popping up at the moment, but Wanderlust’s ‘True North’ Festival is something a lil’ different to what we usually see in the big city. Think mass mediation and yoga classes, curated market stalls, and a bunch of wellness talks all geared towards helping you tap into your shiniest and healthiest self. We’re into it. 

On September 23, Sydney will become host to a huge afternoon of mass yoga, meditation and visionary speakers (including Melissa Ambrosini), as well as a whole lot of live music by the one and only Xavier Rudd. 

This extremely wholesome day of music, wellness and happy community connection will go down at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal at Circular Quay, and will be hosted by author, podcaster and proud Yorta Yorta woman Allira Potter, who is promising a “sassy and spiritual” backing voice to all those embarking on the True North journey. You’ll get to do a mass yoga class led by Lara Zilibowitz, all set to live tunes by Nick Broadhurst (fret not, the class will be adaptable for everyone from beginners to the most seasoned yogis). 

You’ll get to listen to an enlightening talk about the nine pillars of health, happiness and longevity by Melissa Ambrosini and Nick Broadhurst, learn about mind power, gut health and plant healing from Lola Berry, meditate with Irish mass meditation teacher, Susan Quirke, and (last, but not least) dance to a 75-minute live performance sung by legendary Aussie muso Xavier Rudd.

True North will also be going down in Melbourne on September 16 in Carlton’s Royal Exhibition Building, and also on the Gold Coast on September 21 at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach. (PSA: attendees in Queensland can also expect to see legendary surfer/shark lord Mick Fanning talking IRL.)

Tickets will set you back $169 for the five-hour fest, and you can book yourself in now by clicking right here. 

Want more wholesome things to do right now? Check out the best easy day walks in Sydney, then peruse our guide to the 12 best day spas in Sydney for when you want to treat yourself.

Maya Skidmore
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
wanderlust.com.au/event/truenorth-2023/
Address:
Overseas Passenger Terminal
130
Argyle Street
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
$169
Opening hours:
9.30am-2.30pm

Dates and times

