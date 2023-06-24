Time Out says

Beats. Booze. Baba’s Place. And footy (well, rugby too, actually). The beloved Henson Park is hosting a mighty fine party for the upcoming Newtown Jets home game on Saturday, June 24, and you’re invited.

The Inner West footy club has teamed up with (pun intended, haha) the Music and Booze Company andl) and LGBTQI+ vibe creator Kat Dopper from Heaps Gay for what might just be their most atmospheric home match to date, and you don’t want to miss it. They’ve titled it ‘Welcome Day’ because no matter your age, race, heritage or gender, you’re bound to have bucketloads of fun.

In celebration of the eclectic and “culturally significant” area that welcomed the Jets as a club many years ago, the oldest rugby league club in Australia is hoping to shape an event that’ll encapsulate the eccentricities and creativity of the community. There’ll be FBi radio DJs and heaps of distillers like Young Henrys, DNA Distillery, and Archie Rose slinging cocktails, seltzers and brews.

That’s not to mention the good food – crispy Mexican bites from Tito’s Tacos, Baba’s Place’s Mediterranean meats and slices from Slick Rick's Pizza, just to name a few. The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir will be belting out the tunes and you’ll find heaps of games for the little ones so they’re entertained while you’re spectating.

In what might be the ultimate mark of inclusivity and diversity, the rivalry between rugby union and rugby league will be squashed with an epic sports lineup. The mens and womens teams from Petersham Rugby Club and Briars Rugby Club will go head to head as the opening act, if you will, before the Jets play the Parramatta Eels. One day, two awesome sports and masses of united fans. Count us in.



The event is ticketed and runs from 11am to 6pm. You’ll be able to buy tickets at the gate, but it’s recommended snapping them up online in advance for $20 (adult), $10 (kids aged 12-18) and free for kids under 12. You can book here.

