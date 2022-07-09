Sydney
Yulli's Night Market

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Yulli's Brews, Alexandria
Person pouring beer at Yullis Brews
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
Time Out says

Head to this craft beer warehouse for a night of good food, booze and live tunes

Rejoice! Yulli’s Night Markets are back in business people. 

On Saturday, July 9, the Yulli’s warehouse at Alexandria will pop off with a night of live music, delectable plant-based festivities and pop-up booze stalls. With their unofficial ‘more dogs the merrier’ company policy, and focus on producing all-round banging food and beverages, no matter the time of day, Yulli’s Brewery knows how to deliver the goods, with this Night Market absolutely no exception. 

Starting at 6pm, and going till late, this rendition of the Night Market will feature live DJs sets from Los Monaros and Van Demons, and will have on-site booze stalls peddling the wares of Brix Rum, Archie Rose, P & V Wine Merchants, and (of course, naturally) Yulli’s tinnies. The team is going an extra mile this time with their all new ‘Yulli’s At Home’ takeaway meals, which will sort your dinner for the week. 

Entry is totally free for this cute night out, but you will need to book yourself, your mum and your pooch a table in advance by simply clicking right here. To learn more, and to stay updated about this event, you can head over to their Facebook page

Want more veggo feasts? Check out our list of the best vegan restaurants in Sydney.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.yullisbrews.com.au/
Address:
Yulli's Brews
75a
Burrows Road
Alexandria
Sydney
2015
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
6pm-late

