Time Out says

Rejoice! Yulli’s Night Markets are back in business people.

On Saturday, July 9, the Yulli’s warehouse at Alexandria will pop off with a night of live music, delectable plant-based festivities and pop-up booze stalls. With their unofficial ‘more dogs the merrier’ company policy, and focus on producing all-round banging food and beverages, no matter the time of day, Yulli’s Brewery knows how to deliver the goods, with this Night Market absolutely no exception.

Starting at 6pm, and going till late, this rendition of the Night Market will feature live DJs sets from Los Monaros and Van Demons, and will have on-site booze stalls peddling the wares of Brix Rum, Archie Rose, P & V Wine Merchants, and (of course, naturally) Yulli’s tinnies. The team is going an extra mile this time with their all new ‘Yulli’s At Home’ takeaway meals, which will sort your dinner for the week.

Entry is totally free for this cute night out, but you will need to book yourself, your mum and your pooch a table in advance by simply clicking right here. To learn more, and to stay updated about this event, you can head over to their Facebook page.

Want more veggo feasts? Check out our list of the best vegan restaurants in Sydney.