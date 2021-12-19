Sydney
A vintage caravan parked by the ocean with a cocktail trolley
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

The best caravans and campervans to hire in NSW

10 top rental options for your next road trip

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher
Planning any kind of trip across borders, be those international or state borders, looks to be tricky business for some time to come. But from inland to coast, there’s plenty to explore within New South Wales. Does the idea of a road trip summon nostalgia for childhood summers spent in a caravan by the sea, or the fantasy of hitting the wide open road in an all-in-one van and getting a break from it all with that nomad lifestyle?

You can try life on the road on for size without spending your life savings by renting a reliable road vessel from Camplify. It’s kind of like Airbnb but for campervans, caravans and trailers. It allows the people who have invested in all the road-life kit to share their gear instead of it just being parked in the driveway when they're at home. 

Looking for a caravan to clap on to the back of your own valiant steed (car) and hit the wide open road? Or an all-in-one van that will allow you to wake up to the sound of ocean waves lapping on the shore? Check out these top ten suggestions for options to pick up in Sydney for your next road trip, or opt to have a caravan set up in a dreamy location of your own choosing. 

All have been lovingly restored to their vintage glory or transformed from scratch into the ultimate self-sufficient travel companion. And there’s not a van with crude artwork or sexist slogan in sight.

RECOMMENDED: The best road trips around NSW.

Start your engines

Val the Valiant
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

Val the Valiant

Location: Bulli

Cost: From $85 a day (minimum hire three days)

Vibe: This classic beauty could well be one of the first caravans made in NSW. She’s a 1962 Viscount Caravans model with a light white interior and a dashing blue stripe around the exterior. With room to sleep up to five people, she has been restored to her former glory and is a dream to tow. This caravan can be set up in a location within 50 kilometres of Bulli, Wollongong (just over an hour’s drive south of Sydney).

Poppy
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

Poppy

Location: Burradoo

Cost: From $80 a day (minimum hire two days)

Vibe: This two-sleeper caravan may be petite, but good things can come in small packages. It’s cosy and finished with style, with strategically placed live plants and macrame embellishments that will really amp up the hippie vibes in your mini-break photo album. Poppy can be set up in a location within 100 kilometres of Burradoo, a village in Bowral set in the Southern Highlands, around an hour and a half from Sydney. The region is scattered with country estates, gardens and boutiques with a museum honouring cricket legend Donald Bradman and, peculiarly, a statue of Mary Poppins. 

Henry
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

Henry

Location: Sydney

Cost: From $140 a day (minimum hire two days)

Vibe: This handsome automatic campervan has been newly refurbished and comes complete with a queen-sized bed, fully kitted out kitchen, Bluetooth stereo, and loads of storage for your bikes, surfboard or winter sports equipment (they’ll also chuck in some snorkel gear and can arrange hire of additional equipment). Henry is also pet friendly, if you have a furry companion who also needs a holiday. You can pick up this van in Sydney and hit the wide-open road to wherever your heart desires.

Mazzy
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

Mazzy

Location: Flinders

Cost: From $140 a day (minimum hire three days)

Vibe: This restored mod retro caravan has been kitted out for cocktail lovers who are partial to the juniper spirit, thanks to a partnership with the Botanist Gin. There's a queen-sized bed, bunks and games for kids, big windows so you don't feel cramped, and a timber-topped galley kitchen with espresso machine and fancy loose leaf teas. But the big selling point is that for summer, if you hire the van for a long weekend you get a complete cocktail cart to the mix, kitted out with a full bottle of gin, cocktail shakers, glassware, mixers and garnishes so you can live that luxe life. Mazzy is based on the South Coast in Flinders and can be towed up to 100kms, which means you can head inland past Berrima, up as far as central Sydney, and down further south about as far as Bendalong Beach.

Pingu
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

Pingu

Location: Bowral

Cost: From $75 a day (minimum hire two days)

Vibe: This beauty is a 1995 Toyota Hiace converted into a tiny home by owner Justine. And no, the interior is not Antarctic-chic, as the name suggests – instead its design takes a leaf from some quirky, eclectic daydream: including a leopard-print ceiling, a plant wall, hanging baskets and an astroturf back step. Pingu sleeps two, is pet friendly, and can be picked up in Bowral.  

Vincent the Viscount
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

Vincent the Viscount

Location: Condell Park 

Cost: From $85 a day (minimum hire three days)

Vibe: The retro-est campervan of your quirkiest dreams, Vincent is sure to turn heads. This five-metre 1977 Viscount Supreme has been fully restored to better than new condition, complete with orange features and polka-dot interior furnishings. Vincent can sleep up to four people, with a double bed and a lounge that converts to bunks. This handsome devil comes with a brand-new three-way fridge, and top-of-the-line two-burner gas cooktop. Vincent can be set up in a location within 200 kilometres of Condell Park, which is in the Canterbury-Bankstown region. 

One Lazy Sunday
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

One Lazy Sunday

Location: Byron Bay

Cost: From $250 a day (minimum hire three days)

Vibe: When it comes to caravans for hire, this shiny silver bullet (a signature model Airstream) is virtually a pop-up art hotel on wheels. Fitted with everything needed for a luxe glamping escape including a barbecue, TV, a shower, aircon and even a coffee machine. Pick a location within 200 kilometres of Bondi and spend a few nights in the lap of luxury with up to four adults. Friends dropping in? For an additional cost, you can get a bell tent and bedding set-up for visitors.  

Bodhi
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

Bodhi

Location: Bondi 

Cost: From $99 a day (minimum hire two days) 

Vibe: This (manual) Toyota Hiace van with an unassuming clean white exterior has been lovingly kitted out with beach shack-style decor, fairy lights, plenty of storage and all the conveniences of home – perfect for surfers and wanderers looking to get off the grid. Bodhi sleeps two, is pet-friendly, and you can pick it up at Bondi Beach. 

Rollie
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

Rollie

Location: Eastern Suburbs

Cost: From $135 a day (minimum hire two days) 

Vibe: This Toyota Hiace comes kitted out with a thoughtful design including a queen bed, pretty wood panel ceiling, pull-out kitchen and all the usual bits and pieces – but what really sets this van apart is the HD projector fitted inside so you can cuddle up to a movie. Pick up this van around Bondi or the Eastern Suburbs and scoot off for a weekend getaway.

Rosie the Vintage Viscount
Photograph: Supplied/Camplify

Rosie the Vintage Viscount

Location: Avalon Beach

Cost: From $165 a day (minimum hire two days) 

Vibe: This five-metre beauty from 1971 has been renovated from top to toe, retaining her original character with some modern flourishes and luxuries mixed in. With a double bed and bunk beds, Rosie can comfortably sleep a family of four and comes with lots of kids' books and games and a TV for movie nights. There’s also a fully equipped kitchen with hot running water and a microwave. You can pick this maiden of the road up from the Northern Beaches or have it set up within 100 kilometres of Avalon Beach.

Or, try out glamping...

