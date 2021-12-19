The best caravans and campervans to hire in NSW

Planning any kind of trip across borders, be those international or state borders, looks to be tricky business for some time to come. But from inland to coast, there’s plenty to explore within New South Wales. Does the idea of a road trip summon nostalgia for childhood summers spent in a caravan by the sea, or the fantasy of hitting the wide open road in an all-in-one van and getting a break from it all with that nomad lifestyle?

You can try life on the road on for size without spending your life savings by renting a reliable road vessel from Camplify. It’s kind of like Airbnb but for campervans, caravans and trailers. It allows the people who have invested in all the road-life kit to share their gear instead of it just being parked in the driveway when they're at home.

Looking for a caravan to clap on to the back of your own valiant steed (car) and hit the wide open road? Or an all-in-one van that will allow you to wake up to the sound of ocean waves lapping on the shore? Check out these top ten suggestions for options to pick up in Sydney for your next road trip, or opt to have a caravan set up in a dreamy location of your own choosing.

All have been lovingly restored to their vintage glory or transformed from scratch into the ultimate self-sufficient travel companion. And there’s not a van with crude artwork or sexist slogan in sight.



